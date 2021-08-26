Marvell Technology, Inc. Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.076 billion, which exceeded the midpoint of the Company's guidance provided on June 7, 2021. GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $(276) million, or $(0.34) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $284 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the second quarter was $222 million.

"Marvell delivered record revenue of $1.076 billion in the fiscal second quarter, above the midpoint of guidance, growing 29 percent sequentially and 48 percent year over year. Growth was driven by the data center, which now represents Marvell's largest end market at 40 percent of total revenue, benefiting from our growing momentum in the fast-growing cloud infrastructure market," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO. "I am pleased that stand-alone Marvell and the acquired Inphi businesses both contributed to our strong year-over-year revenue growth. We expect year-over-year revenue growth will accelerate in the third quarter, led by substantial contributions from the cloud data center market. In addition, we expect our 5G business to continue to grow with strong sequential revenue growth in the third quarter, and a significant step up projected in the fourth quarter."

Historically, the Company reported revenue from three product groups: networking, storage and other. Beginning with the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company is changing its reporting to present revenue from five end markets: data center, carrier infrastructure, enterprise networking, consumer, and automotive/industrial. The company believes this presentation provides a better understanding of its business. For transition purposes, in this press release, the Company is reporting revenue from both product groups and end markets, including providing historical revenue data from end markets for prior periods. Starting with the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company expects to no longer report revenue by product group.

We categorize revenue from our five end markets by using a number of data points, including the type of customer purchasing the product, the function of our product being sold, and our knowledge of the end customer product or application into which our product will be incorporated. The categorization of products by end market is inherently subjective and can vary over time, both as a result of continued improvements in our ability to understand the final usage of our products, as well as changes in how our customers utilize our products.

Subsequent to quarter end, on August 3, 2021, the Company announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Innovium, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by Innovium's stockholders and applicable regulatory approvals.

The financial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 includes expected results of Inphi for the full quarter.

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook

Net revenue is expected to be $1.145 billion +/- 3%.

+/- 3%. GAAP gross margin is expected to be 46.3% to 48.3%.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 64% to 65%.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $584 million to $594 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $365 million to $370 million .

to . Basic weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be 824 million.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be 841 million.

GAAP diluted loss per share is expected to be $(0.10) +/- $0.04 per share.

+/- per share. Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.38 +/- $0.03 per share.

GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Conference Call

Marvell will conduct a conference call on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061, passcode 6573871. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/. A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, passcode 10159336 until Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expense, amortization of the inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisition, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and divestiture-related costs, restructuring and other related charges (including, but not limited to, asset impairment charges, employee severance costs, and facilities related charges), resolution of legal matters, and certain expenses and benefits that are driven primarily by discrete events that management does not consider to be directly related to Marvell's core business.

Marvell uses a non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This non-GAAP tax rate is based on Marvell's estimated annual GAAP income tax forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating Marvell's non-GAAP income, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Marvell's non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes; significant changes in Marvell's geographic mix of revenue and expenses; or changes to Marvell's corporate structure. For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, a non-GAAP tax rate of 5.0% has been applied to the non-GAAP financial results.

Marvell believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Marvell's financial condition and results of operations. While Marvell uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Marvell does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Marvell believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Marvell's operating performance and the valuation of Marvell. Internally, Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

Management's evaluation of Marvell's operating performance;

Management's establishment of internal operating budgets;

Management's performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models; and

Management's determination of the achievement and measurement of certain performance-based equity awards (adjustments may vary from award to award).

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Marvell's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Marvell's results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" "outlook," "forecast," "targets" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with Inphi Corporation on a timely basis or at all, including as a result of our ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Marvell and Inphi or due to unexpected costs, liabilities, delays or other factors impacting the semiconductor industry; the risk that disruptions from the transaction with Inphi will harm our business, including current plans and operations; our ability to retain and hire key Inphi personnel; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the transaction with Inphi; risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the transaction with Inphi; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which have impacted, and may continue to impact our business, workforce and operations, the transportation and manufacturing of our products, and the operations of our customers, distributors, vendors, suppliers, and partners; increased disruption and volatility in the capital markets and credit markets as a result of COVID-19, which could adversely affect our liquidity and capital resources; the impact of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the U.S. and global economies; disruptions caused by COVID-19 resulting in worker absenteeism, quarantines and restrictions on our employees' ability to work, innovate, collaborate, and travel; the effects that the current credit and market conditions caused by, or resulting from, COVID-19 could have on the liquidity and financial condition of us and our customers and suppliers, including any impact on the ability to meet contractual obligations; supply chain disruptions or component shortages that may impact the production of our products or may impact the price of components which in turn may impact our margins on any impacted products and any constrained availability from other electronic suppliers impacting our customers' ability to ship their products, which in turn may adversely impact our sales to those customers; our reliance on our manufacturing partners for the manufacture, assembly and testing of our products; the impact of international conflict and economic volatility in either domestic or foreign markets including risks related to trade conflicts, regulations, and tariffs, including but not limited to, restrictions imposed on our Chinese customers; the risks associated with manufacturing and selling products and customers' products outside of the United States; our ability to define, design and develop products for the Cloud and 5G markets; our ability to market our 5G products to Tier 1 infrastructure customers; the stockholder dilution and other effects on us from, and our ability to complete (on a timely basis or at all) and realize the anticipated benefits of, announced acquisitions, divestitures and investments, such as our announced acquisition of Innovium; cancellations, rescheduling or deferrals of significant customer orders or shipments, as well as the ability of our customers to manage inventory; our ability to estimate customer demand and future sales accurately; our ability to realize the expected benefits from restructuring activities; the effects of transitioning to smaller geometry process technologies; the impact of any change in the income tax laws in jurisdictions where we operate and the loss of any beneficial tax treatment that we currently enjoy; our ability to limit costs related to defective products; the risk of downturns in the semiconductor industry; risks related to our debt obligations; the outcome of pending or future litigation and legal and regulatory proceedings; our dependence on a small number of customers; the impact and costs associated with changes in international financial and regulatory conditions; our ability and the ability of our customers to successfully compete in the markets in which we serve; our ability and our customers' ability to develop new and enhanced products and the adoption of those products in the market; decreases in gross margin and results of operations in the future due to a number of factors; our ability to accurately categorize our products by end markets; our ability to scale our operations in response to changes in demand for existing or new products and services; risks associated with acquisition and consolidation activity in the semiconductor industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our maintenance of an effective system of internal controls; severe financial hardship or bankruptcy of one or more of our major customers; and other risks detailed in our SEC filings from time to time. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect our business described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



July 31,

2021

May 1,

2021

August 1,

2020

July 31,

2021

August 1,

2020 Net revenue

$ 1,075,881



$ 832,279



$ 727,297



$ 1,908,160



$ 1,420,938

Cost of goods sold

704,051



414,138



368,041



1,118,189



734,780

Gross profit

371,830



418,141



359,256



789,971



686,158























Operating expenses:



















Research and development

367,043



286,100



277,139



653,143



556,723

Selling, general and administrative

259,161



201,466



112,794



460,627



234,821

Restructuring related charges

12,294



12,886



120,590



25,180



141,877

Total operating expenses

638,498



500,452



510,523



1,138,950



933,421

Operating loss

(266,668)



(82,311)



(151,267)



(348,979)



(247,263)

Interest income

150



222



577



372



1,635

Interest expense

(33,814)



(35,141)



(15,635)



(68,955)



(32,465)

Other income (loss), net

(1,654)



1,223



(440)



(431)



3,314

Interest and other income (loss), net

(35,318)



(33,696)



(15,498)



(69,014)



(27,516)

Loss before income taxes

(301,986)



(116,007)



(166,765)



(417,993)



(274,779)

Benefit for income taxes

(25,558)



(27,765)



(8,872)



(53,323)



(3,853)

Net loss

$ (276,428)



$ (88,242)



$ (157,893)



$ (364,670)



$ (270,926)























Net loss per share — basic:

$ (0.34)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.41)























Net loss per share — diluted:

$ (0.34)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.41)























Weighted average shares:



















Basic

821,062



693,378



667,574



757,205



665,541

Diluted

821,062



693,378



667,574



757,205



665,541



Marvell Technology, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





July 31,

2021

January 30,

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 559,617



$ 748,467

Accounts receivable, net

785,611



536,668

Inventories

459,532



268,228

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

103,717



63,782

Total current assets

1,908,477



1,617,145

Property and equipment, net

433,091



326,125

Goodwill

10,976,443



5,336,961

Acquired intangible assets, net

6,285,388



2,270,700

Deferred tax assets

517,123



672,424

Other non-current assets

718,110



541,569

Total assets

$ 20,838,632



$ 10,764,924











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 370,502



$ 252,419

Accrued liabilities

519,214



435,616

Accrued employee compensation

153,327



189,421

Short-term debt

41,390



199,641

Total current liabilities

1,084,433



1,077,097

Long-term debt

4,662,844



993,170

Other non-current liabilities

350,158



258,853

Total liabilities

6,097,435



2,329,120











Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

1,646



1,350

Additional paid-in capital

13,090,669



6,331,013

Retained earnings

1,648,882



2,103,441

Total stockholders' equity

14,741,197



8,435,804

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 20,838,632



$ 10,764,924



Marvell Technology, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



July 31,

2021

August 1,

2020

July 31,

2021

August 1,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (276,428)



$ (157,893)



$ (364,670)



$ (270,926)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

66,248



51,605



118,085



102,088

Share-based compensation

114,105



62,586



206,832



122,273

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

276,672



111,579



405,311



224,501

Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisitions

155,840



—



169,560



17,284

Restructuring related impairment charges

1,776



114,723



4,156



117,546

Other expense, net

32,941



6,282



61,870



14,910

Deferred income taxes

(29,005)



(2,816)



(51,586)



(444)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:















Accounts receivable

(91,216)



(14,782)



(149,215)



8,804

Inventories

(69,038)



(33)



(82,287)



35,801

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(50,603)



3,679



(46,190)



(3,015)

Accounts payable

52,197



33,204



588



29,647

Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities

39,234



10,732



(7,765)



21,528

Accrued employee compensation

(616)



6,964



(56,309)



(18,539)

Net cash provided by operating activities

222,107



225,830



208,380



401,458

Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of technology licenses

(3,197)



(3,080)



(6,640)



(6,764)

Purchases of property and equipment

(32,235)



(17,540)



(53,679)



(52,883)

Cash payment for acquisition, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

—



—



(3,600,165)



—

Other, net

(2,851)



34

(2,404)



699

Net cash used in investing activities

(38,283)



(20,586)



(3,662,888)



(58,948)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Repurchases of common stock

—



—



—



(25,202)

Proceeds from employee stock plans

39,807



42,776



40,356



48,234

Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement

(42,975)



(25,213)



(116,150)



(56,714)

Dividend payments to stockholders

(49,332)



(40,119)



(89,889)



(79,882)

Payments on technology license obligations

(23,175)



(18,702)



(67,307)



(42,509)

Proceeds from issuance of debt

75,000



—



3,806,096



—

Principal payments of debt

(75,000)



—



(275,000)



—

Payment for repurchases and settlement of convertible notes

(109,812)



—



(180,891)



—

Proceeds from capped calls

49,132



—



160,286



—

Payment of equity and debt financing costs

(10,364)



—



(11,843)



—

Other, net

—



—



—



(2,507)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(146,719)



(41,258)



3,265,658



(158,580)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

37,105



163,986



(188,850)



183,930

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

522,512



667,548



748,467



647,604

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 559,617



$ 831,534



$ 559,617



$ 831,534



Marvell Technology, Inc. Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



July 31, 2021

May 1, 2021

August 1, 2020

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020





















GAAP gross profit:

$ 371,830



$ 418,141



$ 359,256



$ 789,971



$ 686,158

Special items:



















Share-based compensation

2,665



9,803



4,082



12,468



7,620

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

167,253



93,812



85,225



261,065



171,792

Other cost of goods sold (a)

155,840



13,723



11,630



169,563



30,192

Total special items

325,758



117,338



100,937



443,096



209,604

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 697,588



$ 535,479



$ 460,193



$ 1,233,067



$ 895,762























GAAP gross margin

34.6 %

50.2 %

49.4 %

41.4 %

48.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin

64.8 %

64.3 %

63.3 %

64.6 %

63.0 %

































































Total GAAP operating expenses

$ 638,498



$ 500,452



$ 510,523



$ 1,138,950



$ 933,421

Special items:



















Share-based compensation

(111,440)



(99,790)



(58,504)



(211,230)



(114,653)

Restructuring related charges (b)

(12,294)



(12,886)



(120,590)



(25,180)



(141,877)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(109,419)



(34,827)



(26,354)



(144,246)



(52,709)

Other operating expenses (c)

(38,948)



(46,684)



(8,125)



(85,632)



(27,528)

Total special items

(272,101)



(194,187)



(213,573)



(466,288)



(336,767)

Total non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 366,397



$ 306,265



$ 296,950



$ 672,662



$ 596,654



































































GAAP operating margin

(24.8) %

(9.9) %

(20.8) %

(18.3) %

(17.4) % Other cost of goods sold (a)

14.5 %

1.6 %

1.6 %

8.9 %

2.1 % Share-based compensation

10.6 %

13.2 %

8.6 %

11.7 %

8.6 % Restructuring related charges (b)

1.1 %

1.5 %

16.6 %

1.3 %

10.0 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets

25.7 %

15.5 %

15.3 %

21.2 %

15.8 % Other operating expenses (c)

3.7 %

5.6 %

1.1 %

4.6 %

1.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin

30.8 %

27.5 %

22.4 %

29.4 %

21.1 %





















GAAP interest and other income (loss), net

$ (35,318)



$ (33,696)



$ (15,498)



$ (69,014)



$ (27,516)

Special items:



















Debt issuance related costs and other (d)

3,022



16,901



—



19,923



434

Total special items

3,022



16,901



—



19,923



434

Total non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net

$ (32,296)



$ (16,795)



$ (15,498)



$ (49,091)



$ (27,082)



































































GAAP net loss

$ (276,428)



$ (88,242)



$ (157,893)



$ (364,670)



$ (270,926)

Special items:



















Other cost of goods sold (a)

155,840



13,723



11,630



169,563



30,192

Share-based compensation

114,105



109,593



62,586



223,698



122,273

Restructuring related charges (b)

12,294



12,886



120,590



25,180



141,877

Other operating expenses (c)

38,948



46,684



8,125



85,632



27,528

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

276,672



128,639



111,579



405,311



224,501

Debt issuance related costs and other (d)

3,022



16,901



—



19,923



434

Pre-tax total special items

600,881



328,426



314,510



929,307



546,805

Other income tax effects and adjustments (e)

(40,503)



(38,385)



(16,226)



(78,888)



(17,455)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 283,950



$ 201,799



$ 140,391



$ 485,749



$ 258,424



































































GAAP weighted average shares — basic

821,062



693,378



667,574



757,205



665,541

GAAP weighted average shares — diluted

821,062



693,378



667,574



757,205



665,541

Non-GAAP weighted average shares — diluted (f)

836,648



707,488



678,304



772,053



674,553























GAAP diluted net loss per share

$ (0.34)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.41)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$ 0.34



$ 0.29



$ 0.21



$ 0.63



$ 0.38







(a) Other costs of goods sold includes amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustments. (b) Restructuring and other related items include asset impairment charges, employee severance costs, facilities related charges, and other. (c) Other operating expenses include integration and merger costs associated with acquisitions. (d) Debt issuance related costs and other includes the partial term loan repayment and bridge financing. (e) Other income tax effects and adjustments relate to tax provision based on a non-GAAP income tax rate of 5.0%. (f) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares differs from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to the non-GAAP net income reported.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts)









Outlook for Three Months Ended

October 30, 2021 GAAP net revenue $1,145 +/- 3% Special items: — Non-GAAP net revenue $1,145 +/- 3%



GAAP gross margin 46.3% - 48.3% Special items:

Share-based compensation 0.9% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14.7% Other costs of goods sold 1.6% Non-GAAP gross margin 64% - 65%



Total GAAP operating expenses $584 - $594 Special items:

Share-based compensation 103 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 109 Restructuring related charges 4 Other operating expenses 5 Total non-GAAP operating expenses $365 - $370







GAAP diluted net loss per share $(0.10) +/- $0.04 Special items:

Share-based compensation 0.14 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.35 Other operating expenses 0.01 Other income tax effects and adjustments (0.02) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.38 +/- $0.03

Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited)

Our product solutions serve five large end markets where our technology is essential: (i) data center, (ii) carrier infrastructure, (iii) enterprise networking, (iv) consumer, and (v) automotive/industrial. These markets and their corresponding customer products and applications are noted in the table below:

End market Customer products and applications Data center • • • • • • • Cloud and on-premise Artificial intelligence (AI) systems Cloud and on-premise ethernet switching Cloud and on-premise network-attached storage (NAS) Cloud and on-premise servers Cloud and on-premise storage area networks Cloud and on-premise storage systems Data center interconnect (DCI) Carrier infrastructure • • • • • Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers (DSLAMs) Ethernet switches Optical transport systems Routers Wireless radio access network (RAN) systems Enterprise networking • • • • • Campus and small medium enterprise routers Campus and small medium enterprise ethernet switches Campus and small medium enterprise wireless access points (WAPs) Network appliances (firewalls, and load balancers) Workstations Consumer • • • • • • • Broadband gateways and routers Gaming consoles Home data storage Home wireless access points (WAPs) Personal Computers (PCs) Printers Set-top boxes Automotive/industrial • • • • • • Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) Autonomous vehicles (AV) In-vehicle networking Industrial ethernet switches United States military and government solutions Video surveillance

Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited) (Continued)



Three Months Ended Revenue by End Market (In millions) July 31,

2021

May 1,

2021

January 30,

2021

October 31,

2020

August 1,

2020

May 2,

2020

February 1,

2020

November 2,

2019

August 3,

2019 Data Center $ 434



$ 277



$ 269



$ 239



$ 267



$ 266



$ 259



$ 212



$ 179

Carrier Infrastructure 197



167



166



169



142



122



113



84



68

Enterprise Networking 223



175



161



159



158



158



154



130



147

Consumer 165



167



168



152



134



120



168



214



242

Auto/Industrial 57



46



34



31



26



28



24



22



21

Total Net Revenue $ 1,076



$ 832



$ 798



$ 750



$ 727



$ 694



$ 718



$ 662



$ 657





Three Months Ended Revenue by End Market % of total July 31,

2021

May 1,

2021

January 30,

2021

October 31,

2020

August 1,

2020

May 2,

2020

February 1,

2020

November 2,

2019

August 3,

2019 Data Center 40 %

33 %

34 %

32 %

37 %

38 %

36 %

32 %

27 % Carrier Infrastructure 18 %

20 %

21 %

23 %

20 %

18 %

16 %

13 %

10 % Enterprise Networking 21 %

21 %

20 %

21 %

22 %

23 %

22 %

20 %

23 % Consumer 16 %

20 %

21 %

20 %

18 %

17 %

23 %

32 %

37 % Auto/Industrial 5 %

6 %

4 %

4 %

3 %

4 %

3 %

3 %

3 % Total Net Revenue 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited) (Continued)



Three Months Ended

% Change Revenue by Product Group (In thousands) July 31,

2021

May 1,

2021

August 1,

2020

YoY

QoQ Networking (1) $ 701,712



$ 498,250



$ 406,008



73 %

41 % Storage (2) 341,713



302,918



290,495



18 %

13 % Total Core 1,043,425



801,168



696,503



50 %

30 % Other (3) 32,456



31,111



30,794



5 %

4 % Total Net Revenue $ 1,075,881



$ 832,279



$ 727,297



48 %

29 %







Three Months Ended Revenue by Product Group % of Total July 31,

2021

May 1,

2021

August 1,

2020 Networking (1) 65 %

60 %

56 % Storage (2) 32 %

36 %

40 % Total Core 97 %

96 %

96 % Other (3) 3 %

4 %

4 % Total Net Revenue 100 %

100 %

100 %



(1) Networking products are comprised primarily of ethernet solutions, embedded processors, custom ASICs, and electro-optics solutions. (2) Storage products are comprised primarily of storage controllers and fibre channel adapters. (3) Other products are comprised primarily of printer solutions.

For further information, contact:

Ashish Saran

Vice President, Investor Relations

408-222-0777

[email protected]

SOURCE Marvell

Related Links

http://www.marvell.com

