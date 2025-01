Marvell Technology, Inc. To Host Investor Day

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will host its Investor Day in New York City in the morning of Tuesday, June 10, 2025, with presentations from Chairman and CEO Matt Murphy and the senior leadership team.

Event details and webcast access information will be provided in a press release closer to event date. In person attendance is by invitation only.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact:

Ashish Saran

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

408-222-0777

[email protected]

SOURCE Marvell