Marvell to Showcase Accelerated Infrastructure Silicon at DesignCon 2025

Delivering Leading-edge Scale Up and Scale Out for AI Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, will showcase its latest advancements in accelerated infrastructure silicon at DesignCon 2025. The event is scheduled for January 28-30, 2025, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

Visit Marvell at booth 1139 to see the latest accelerated infrastructure products and technologies, including:

The Alaska® P PCIe Gen 6 Retimer and PCIe Gen 7 SerDes for extending both inside-the-server and outside-the-chassis connection distances without drastic board redesigns.

A 1.6 Tbps active electrical cable powered by the Alaska A PAM4 DSP for use in high-bandwidth scale up (server-to-server) and scale out (server-to-switch) applications.

Partner Booth Innovations

Partners featuring Marvell-enabled accelerated infrastructure products at DesignCon 2025 include:

3M (booth 326)

(booth 326) Amphenol (booth 833)

(booth 833) Keysight (booth 1039)

(booth 1039) Molex (booth 739)

(booth 739) Multilane (booth 727)

(booth 727) TE Connectivity (booth 639)

(booth 639) Tektronix (booth 819)

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events, results or achievements. Actual events, results or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Marvell