Marvell to Showcase Carrier Infrastructure at MWC 2024

Industry-leading compute and connectivity products advancing 5G networks

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will showcase its latest product and partner portfolio for carrier infrastructure at MWC Barcelona 2024, the world's largest connectivity event, taking place February 26-29, 2024.

To address massive mobile data growth, carriers are accelerating 5G deployment and evolving their Radio Access Networks (RANs) to open and virtualized architectures. To speed this transition, Marvell partners are applying its accelerated compute technology to yield greater network flexibility and efficiency. As traffic growth drives the need for higher bandwidth transmission, Marvell optical and copper connectivity technology is powering advances from fronthaul to metro.

Visit Marvell in stand 2F34 in Hall 2 at the Fira Gran Via to see the following product displays:

Partner 5G vRAN solutions from Compal, Dell Technologies, Nokia, Samsung Semiconductor, and SynaXG powered by Marvell ® 5G layer 1 hardware accelerators

5G layer 1 hardware accelerators OCTEON 10 Fusion ® 5G baseband, advancing traditional and vRAN, DU and massive MIMO RU

5G baseband, advancing traditional and vRAN, DU and massive MIMO RU 5G compute and AI acceleration from edge to core with OCTEON ® 10 DPU

10 DPU Marvell DSP-powered 50G to 800G modules, transforming fronthaul to metro transport

Alaska ® M multi-gigabit PHYs for wireless, broadband, and Wi-Fi 6, 6E and 7 customer premises equipment

In addition, 5G solutions powered by Marvell OCTEON 10 processors will be on display in the following customer and partner stands:

Arm – hall 2, stand 2I60

Capgemini – hall 2, stand 2K21

Dell Technologies – hall 3, stand 3M30

Fujitsu – hall 2, stand 2G60

Nokia – hall 3, stand 3A2

Samsung – hall 2, stand 2I20

Sercomm – hall 2, stand 2G3MR

SynaXG – hall 5, stand 5F21

Tejas Networks – hall 5, stand 5A83

News highlights

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, contact:

Michael Kanellos

[email protected]

SOURCE Marvell