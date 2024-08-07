Marvell to Showcase Latest Cloud Storage and CXL Memory Technologies at FMS 2024

Awarded Most Innovative Sustainability Technology for Marvell® Structera™ X CXL Memory-Expansion Controller

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will showcase its industry-leading cloud storage and CXL memory technologies for AI, ML and other data-intensive workloads at the Flash Memory Summit, taking place August 6–8, 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Marvell was honored with the "Most Innovative Sustainability Technology" award for the Marvell® Structera™ X Compute Express Link® (CXL®) memory-expansion controller at the FMS awards ceremony on August 6, 2024. Structera X expanders enable terabytes of memory to be added to general-purpose servers and address high-capacity memory applications such as in-memory databases.

Visit Marvell booth #1046 to view the following cloud-optimized accelerated storage, CXL and memory demonstrations and product displays:

Structera CXL near-memory compute

Accelerated storage for RAG and AI inference with Marvell ® Bravera™ SC5

Bravera™ SC5 Flexible data placement (FDP) in a QLC SSD with Bravera SC5

The Structera CXL product line enables cloud data center operators to overcome scaling and memory performance challenges in general-purpose servers. The Bravera SC5 controller, the industry's first PCIe 5.0 SSD controller, delivers unprecedented performance, best-in-class efficiency, and leading security features for scalable, containerized cloud storage infrastructure.

Join Marvell leaders for the FMS "Pizza, Beer and Chat with the Experts" event on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, from 7–9 p.m. PT.

Table 5: PCI Express: Pichai Balaji , Senior Director, Product Marketing, Marvell

, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Marvell Table 11: Next Generation Controllers: Erich Haratsch , Senior Director Architecture, Marvell

News highlights

Press Release: Marvell Introduces Breakthrough Structera CXL Product Line to Address Server Memory Bandwidth and Capacity Challenges in Cloud Data Centers

Press Release: DapuStor Extends Collaboration with Marvell to Unveil Cutting-Edge Flexible Data Placement (FDP) Technology for QLC SSDs

Video: Marvell introduces the new Structera CXL product line in this video.

Marvell presentations

Session: SSDT-101-1: Flash & Memory Controller Technologies for AI

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Time: 8:30–9:35 a.m.

Marvell Chairperson: Erich Haratsch, Senior Director Architecture

Marvell Presenter: Vasanthi Jagatha, Senior Manager, Product Marketing, Flash SSD

Presentation: Flash Controllers for the AI Era

Session SSDT-102-1: SSD Technologies for Compute Use Cases

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Time: 9:45–10:50 a.m.

Marvell Chairperson: Phil Colline, Senior Principal Engineer Architecture

Session SSDT-103-1: Technologies for Improving the Endurance and Reliability of SSDs

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Time: 3:40–4:45 p.m.

Marvell Chairperson: Mats Oberg, AVP, Storage DSP and ML Architecture

Session SSDT-203-1: Performance Optimization and Modeling Techniques for SSDs

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Time: 3:00–4:05 p.m.

Marvell Chairperson: Randy Brown, Senior Principal Engineer Architecture

Session: CXLT-302-1: CXL AI Implications

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 9:45–10:50 a.m.

Marvell Presenter: Khurram Malik, Director, CXL Marketing

Presentation: CXL: Closing the Memory Gap

Session SSDT-303-1: Power Optimization and Telemetry Features for SSDs

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 12:10–1:15 p.m.

Marvell Chairperson: Shuhei Tanakamaru, Senior Principal SSD Engineer Architecture

Session SSDT-304-1: New Form Factors and Interfaces for SSDs

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 1:25–2:30 p.m.

Marvell Chairperson: Erich Haratsch, Senior Director Architecture

