Marvell Unveils Industry's First 3nm 1.6 Tbps PAM4 Interconnect Platform to Scale Accelerated Infrastructure

New Ara PAM4 DSP Reduces Optical Module Power by 20%, Enabling Mass Adoption of 200 Gbps per Lane and 1.6 Tbps Network Infrastructure to Meet Rising AI Bandwidth Demands

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today introduced Marvell® Ara, the industry's first 3nm 1.6 Tbps PAM4 interconnects platform featuring 200 Gbps electrical and optical interfaces. Building on the success of the Nova 2 DSP, the industry's first 5nm 1.6 Tbps PAM4 DSP with 200 Gbps electrical and optical interfaces, Ara leverages the comprehensive Marvell 3nm platform with industry-leading 200 Gbps SerDes and integrated optical modulator drivers, to reduce 1.6 Tbps optical module power by over 20%. The energy efficiency improvement reduces operational costs and enables new AI server and networking architectures to address the need for higher bandwidth and performance for AI workloads, within the significant power constraints of the data center.

Ara, the industry's first 3nm PAM4 optical DSP, builds on six generations of Marvell leadership in PAM4 optical DSP technology. It integrates eight 200 Gbps electrical lanes to the host and eight 200 Gbps optical lanes, enabling 1.6 Tbps in a compact, standardized module form factor. Leveraging 3nm technology and laser driver integration, Ara reduces module design complexity, power consumption and cost, setting a new benchmark for next-generation AI and cloud infrastructure.

"Ara sets a new industry standard by leveraging advanced 3nm technology to deliver significant power reduction, driving the volume adoption of 1.6 Tbps connectivity for AI infrastructure," said Xi Wang, Vice President of Product Marketing for Optical Connectivity at Marvell. "With a co-optimized companion TIA, our next-generation PAM4 optical DSP platform empowers customers to scale generative AI and large-scale compute applications with best-in-class performance and unmatched energy efficiency."

"Ara is another Marvell optical connectivity industry-first solution, delivering the power efficiency required for the most demanding AI workloads," said Osa Mok, chief marketing officer, InnoLight Technology. "The Ara platform combined with InnoLight's advanced high-speed optical transceiver design and manufacturing expertise, offers the industry a state-of-the-art pluggable module optimized for next-generation AI and cloud infrastructure."

"We anticipate unit shipments of PAM4 DSPs will more than triple from 2024 to 2029 to nearly 127 million units a year and remain the primary optical technology for connecting assets inside data centers for the foreseeable future," said Bob Wheeler, Analyst at Large, LightCounting. "Ara marks another first for Marvell and demonstrates that PAM4 technology continues to evolve to meet the challenges of AI infrastructure."

Optimized for next-generation AI and cloud infrastructure, Ara is designed to support high-density 200 Gbps I/O interfaces across switches, network interface cards (NICs) and XPUs, while ensuring backward compatibility with prior generations. With best-in-class power efficiency and integration, Ara addresses the growing requirements of hyperscale data centers, to deliver high-performance accelerated infrastructure with best-in-class total cost of ownership (TCO).

Ara Platform Key Features

200 Gbps per channel support, providing high bandwidth for next-generation AI-driven applications.

200 Gbps per lane line-side receiver with companion Marvell TIA CB11269TA, providing best-in-class linearity and low noise for AI applications.

PAM4 modulation for efficient high-speed data transmission – critical for AI and cloud applications.

Integrated, high-swing laser driver to improve performance while reducing overall transceiver module design complexity, power consumption, and TCO.

Enhanced crossbar switching capabilities within a streamlined architecture, improving routing flexibility across channels.

InfiniBand and Ethernet support for versatile interconnect flexibility across diverse network topologies, enhancing adaptability for accelerated infrastructure.

Availability

Marvell Ara will sample to select customers in Q1 2025.

