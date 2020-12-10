Marvelle Southcenter, the First 55+ Residential Development of Its Kind in Tukwila's Resurgent Southcenter District, to Host Series of Virtual Events Spotlighting Community Offerings & Socially Distant Opportunities for Residents to Connect

"Marvelle Southcenter is all about a modern and active existence that promotes independence with spaces where you can socialize and interact with your peers," said Krista Kennedy, Greystar Director of Real Estate. "Our core vision is to be the most innovative, exciting living alternative for 55-plus adults who seek to stay socially connected, make new friends and remain fully engaged in life. As an age-qualified community, our residents reside among their peers while remaining close to adult children and grandchildren, as well as nearby retail and entertainment services."

Located close to Sea-Tac Airport, area suburbs and the Westfield Southcenter Mall, the community has established a strong reputation throughout its prospering neighborhood. Once considered a shopping, dining, and professional district, the area was recently recognized as a desirable – and growing – residential zone.

In response to the year's various and ongoing challenges, Marvelle Southcenter is hosting a variety of virtual events to introduce prospective residents and their families to everything offered in this distinctive community. Through such events, members of the public are invited to see the community's elegant one-, two-, and two-bedroom plus den homes and its conceptually diverse and immersive amenity spaces. The virtual events also present a convenient opportunity to learn about Marvelle Southcenter's comprehensive resident engagement program. Led by a full-time Lifestyle Coordinator who manages an extensive schedule of events and activities, this program emphasizes engagement opportunities such as movie nights, fitness classes, resident meet-and-greets, language courses and more for residents in an environment where necessary precautions are taken for the wellbeing of attendees.

Marvelle Southcenter hopes to soon host traditional open house events on site, though only as circumstances permit. When that does come about, health protocols will be in place and responsibly overseen, just as they are with each of the community's social outings, community events, and resident activities.

With move-in dates available immediately, Marvelle Southcenter is currently leasing apartments with a variety of floor plans starting in the $1,400s. Call 206-219-1852 or visit www.marvellesc.com to schedule an in-person tour by appointment. Virtual tours are also offered, but the community leasing team hopes to provide as many on-site walkthroughs as the calendar can accommodate. And with up to $6,000 in new-lease/move-in savings available to new residents, that calendar is likely to fill up quickly.

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over an estimated $200 billion-plus of real estate in nearly 200 markets globally including offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing approximately 713,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $37.2 billion of assets under management, including over $16 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

