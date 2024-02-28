Marvelous Designer and Jaden Oh honored at 2024 Academy Sci-Tech Awards

CLO Virtual Fashion celebrated by Hollywood for contribution to digital costume creation

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaden Oh, founder of CLO Virtual Fashion and creator of Marvelous Designer, was honored last week by the U.S. Academy of Motion Pictures (USAMP), receiving a Scientific and Engineering Award for his contribution to filmmaking. Marvelous Designer and Oh were among 16 technical achievements recognized at this year's ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

The Sci-Tech Award Committee credited Marvelous Designer - CLO's 3D design software for film, gaming and VFX artists - with creating "a pattern-based approach to digital costume construction, unifying design and visualization and providing a virtual analogy to physical tailoring." As the cloth simulation tool of choice for filmmaking professionals, Marvelous Designer achieves high levels of accuracy and realism for digital garments, helping artists raise the quality of appearance and motion in their movies.

Jaden Oh, Founder, CLO Virtual Fashion: "We are deeply honored to receive the Academy Award for Marvelous Designer. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team at CLO Virtual Fashion. To all the filmmakers, animators and designers who used Marvelous Designer to bring your stories to life on the big screen: thank you."

WATCH JADEN OH'S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH.

Among the many films that have utilized Marvelous Designer are "Encanto", "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", "Avengers: Infinity War", "The Boss Baby: Family Business", "The Hobbit: The Unexpected Journey", "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum", "Mulan", "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", "Moana", "The Adventures of Tintin", "Avatar: Way of Water", "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse."

The newest edition of Marvelous Designer, v.2024, will be released on February 28, 2024. For more information, visit marvelousdesigner.com.

About CLO Virtual Fashion

Evolved from the word "clothing", CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower everything related to garments - from design to styling, and beyond. With more than 20 years of research and development in accurate garment simulation, we are leading the market by digitally creating, merging, and converging all components related to digital garments through our state-of-the-art 3D cloth simulation algorithm.

From 3D garment design software, digital asset management and design development collaborative platform, to consumer-facing services such as virtual fitting in e-commerce, all of CLO Virtual Fashion's products and services are interconnected to provide users with a more consolidated experience.

