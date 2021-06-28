Marvel's Graphic Artist Bosslogic Venturing Into Physical Sculptures Via Coinllectibles Fusion NFT

HONG KONG, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic artist from Melbourne, Australia, Kode Abdo, the founder and artist behind Bosslogic has entered into partnership with the world's first Fusion NFT company Coinllectibles, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), to produce an exclusive one of one physical sculpture of his graphic art, which will be minted into a Fusion NFT.

As a self-taught artist, Kode first started drawing when he was 6 years old. In a few short years, Bosslogic went from making superhero-inspired mashups with Adobe Photoshop to official posters for some of the biggest movies of 2019, including Marvel's Avengers. With more than 2.2 million followers on Instagram, Kode Abdo is one of the most accomplished digital artists today.

Bosslogic has not only captured the hearts of fans and followers but celebrities alike. It was said that celebrities such as Dwane Johnson 'The Rock' has personally requested Bosslogic to produce customized digital graphic artwork. Bosslogic was also famously quoted and shouted out by Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Jake Gyllenhaal on The Tonight Show. Besides working for Marvel Studios on Endgame, Bosslogic also embarked on other official work with reputable companies such as Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin.

In his next phase of work, Bosslogic saw the fast-trending hype of blockchain's Non-Fungible Token (NFT) as the future of how art enthusiasts can be empowered to own artworks freely, securely and traded without boundaries on blockchain. He is now venturing into Fusion NFTs, the brainchild of Coinllectibles, by creating a super rare first physical art sculpture of one of his digital art pieces.

"NFT completely changes the rule of Art Ownership. It is a future that will benefit all artist in the long run" said Kode Abdo, Founder of Bosslogic.

"Coinllectibles is a perfect platform to introduce digital art developed into a physical asset and together minted into a Fusion NFT. This creates massive value for both the artist and the ultimate owner of the purchased artwork. This is the reason why Bosslogic decided to partner with Coinllectibles," added Kode.

The minted Fusion NFT will provide ownership of the artwork both in digital and physical form. The physical sculpture of the graphic artwork produced by Bosslogic will be displayed in Coinllectibles Fusion NFT-art gallery at the Victoria Dockside, home also to K11 Musea, in Hong Kong's most prestigious art real-estate.

"We are thrilled to be working with Bosslogic to produce such an exclusive physical artwork to be minted into Fusion NFT. This partnership will also see the first digital-physical hybrid of graphic artwork embedded into a Fusion NFT to be displayed in our gallery," said Chai Kok Young, CTO of Coinllectibles.

"We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with Kode to jointly create and acquire such a priceless art piece," said Nancy Wong, Chief Asset Officer of Coinllectibles.

With the partnership established, Bosslogic has already started working to develop several exclusive artworks for Coinllectibles, and the debut date will be announced later. For pre-purchase inquiries on the first Digital and Physical "Bosslogic X Coinllectibles" Fusion NFT, please visit Coinllectibles website.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About Coinllectibles

"Coinllectibles" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.



About Bosslogic

Kode, better known as #Bosslogic, is a graphic artist from Melbourne, Australia. Also known as a fan artist, Bosslogic who has gained a lot of media attention due to his photo manipulations, often creating fancasts of comic book characters or using actual casted actors/actresses in their roles. Bosslogic works also includes Marvel's Studios Movie Avenger-End game poster and Disney's remake of Aladdin.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.