HURON, S.D., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvie Tschetter is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Strategic Planning and Development in recognition of her role as Chief Executive Officer of the Lankota Group.

Lankota Group was established to find a solution to an agricultural problem in the South Dakota area. A privately owned entity, Lankota is a Manufacturing and Distribution Company that specializes in after-market agricultural products, primarily for harvesting equipment. Having grown since its creation, the company now includes a team of, "innovative engineers, passionate technical sales support, quality minded production and assembly operators and a support staff that focuses on efficiency which specializes in manufacturing and distribution."

In her current capacity as Chief Executive Officer of the Lankota Group, Tschetter has specialized in entrepreneurship, leadership, marketing, manufacturing, new business development, sales management, coaching, mentoring, and team building. Tschetter is a firm believer that, "Anything worth doing takes persistence, perseverance and stubborn determination." Revered for her outstanding contributions to the industry, Marvie Tschetter is sought after for her innovative approach.

Early in her educational career, Tschetter attained her Bachelor's degree in Family and Child Development from Oklahoma State University. A certified John Maxwell Leadership Trainer and Motivational Speaker, Tschetter went onto complete her Master's degree in Family Therapy from Kansas State University.

Owner of "The New Model of Success", Tschetter focuses on Strategic Executive Coaching and Life Coaching. Utilizing the skills and knowledge gained from her many years of experience in business, Tschetter assists individuals in finding their greatest potential within themselves and their organization.

To further advance her professional career, Tschetter is an esteemed member of several organizations including sitting on the Board committees of both her local Chamber of Commerce and country club.

In recognition of her professional achievements, Tschetter was the recipient of the 2010 South Dakota Small Business Person of the Year Award.



Tschetter dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of her father, Marvin McDaniel.

