Marvin AI Announces Two Landmark Partnerships, Bringing Clinician Mental Health Support to 45,000+ Providers Across 10 States

With healthcare leading the nation's job growth, these partnerships mark a critical step toward addressing one of the most urgent problems facing the industry

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvin AI ("Marvin"), a behavioral health platform that supports healthcare employers in retaining clinicians, enhancing overall well-being, and preventing burnout, today announces two major partnerships that expand access to its platform to more than 45,000 healthcare workers nationwide. Continuing a period of rapid growth, Marvin is:

Partnering with the VA Great Lakes Health Care System (VISN 12) to provide confidential, healthcare-specific care to more than 20,000 employees throughout the Great Lakes region.

Expanding access through a five-state consortium of medical societies spanning Virginia, Georgia, Arizona, Minnesota, and Montana, organized in partnership with SafeHaven. The initiative will provide the opportunity for independent practices to access Marvin's specialized mental health support, reaching providers who are often outside the infrastructure of major hospital systems.

Marvin AI partners with VSIN 12 and medical societies across 5 states, reaching 45K+ healthcare workers nationwide. Post this

Marvin AI arrives at a pivotal economic moment: healthcare has become the lifeblood of the U.S. labor market, accounting for nearly all of last year's net job growth and standing as the country's only sector with consistent gains, per the latest March 2026 federal jobs report. In January 2026 alone, the U.S. added roughly 130,000 jobs, approximately 95% of them in healthcare-related roles. Simultaneously, clinician mental health has been designated a lead initiative by both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sustaining that workforce expansion depends on the healthcare system's ability to meet rising demand, and in 2026, that means addressing the retention and well-being crisis directly, making clinician well-being as much a financial imperative as a moral one.

But the emotional weight of clinical work is not new to the American public. For decades, it has played out on screen, from the chaotic hallways of Grey's Anatomy to the gritty realism of ER, reflecting a cultural awareness of the cost of working in medicine. Today, The Pitt has brought that conversation to the forefront again with striking urgency, depicting the trauma, moral injury, and relentless pressure that define life on the front lines of healthcare. Even Noah Wyle, the show's star, has stepped off screen to sound the alarm, taking to national media to write about clinician burnout and the very real toll his character embodies.

What was once dramatized is now widely understood as fact: the clinician mental health and retention crisis is real, it is systemic, and it has been building for a long time.

"What The Pitt gets right is that trauma in healthcare is not a rare event. It is the job. Workplace violence, moral injury, witnessing death: these are everyday realities not just for clinicians, but for everyone working in a healthcare setting. That's exactly why Marvin exists," said John Bracaglia, Co-Founder and CEO of Marvin AI. "By partnering with the VA, the nation's largest integrated healthcare system, and a five-state consortium of medical societies spanning independent rural practices, we are moving beyond traditional support programs to become a core piece of national healthcare infrastructure. The needs of a VA clinician in a high-acuity urban medical center and a family doctor in rural Montana are not always alike, but the need for meaningful, accessible care is universal."

Rural physicians often face a 'double isolation', including both geographic distance from specialized support, as well as the intense professional pressure of being the sole provider for their community. Marvin is bridging this gap by delivering a tailored clinical protocol and AI models that acknowledges the unique stressors of rural medicine. This 5-state consortium allows us to provide these clinicians with the same high-caliber, evidence-based behavioral health support found in major academic centers, regardless of their zip code.

Industry-Leading Outcomes

Across Marvin's partner network of 100+ hospitals and healthcare employers nationwide, including Cedars-Sinai, Novant Health, Jefferson Health, and Harvard Medical School, the platform's success metrics point to the value doctors, nurses, and the hospital systems themselves see in the platform:

94% retention among those who use Marvin (Marvin members are 4 times less likely to turn over than those who do not)

18% of Marvin-eligible healthcare workers engage with its therapy services (3-4x the typical engagement rate for telehealth programs)

73% of patients self-report improvement in depression or anxiety

To learn more about how Marvin is creating a world where critical healthcare institutions are resilient because every healthcare professional has access to tailored mental health support, visit meetmarvin.com.

ABOUT Marvin AI

Marvin AI is a comprehensive behavioral health platform that supports more than 100 hospitals and healthcare employers in retaining clinicians, enhancing overall well-being, and preventing burnout. Built by clinicians, Marvin provides personalized, evidence-based mental health care aligned with the realities of healthcare work, including sustained stress, high responsibility, unpredictable schedules, and emotional strain. The platform integrates 1:1 sessions with healthcare-specialized therapists, medication management, behavioral health programming, role-specific AI coaching, and 24/7 crisis support.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tess Pawlisch

608-333-9788

[email protected]

SOURCE Marvin AI