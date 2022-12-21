Marvin Announces 17 Million Lives Covered

–Signed 22 Health Insurance Carriers in 2022–

–Provides Concierge Teletherapy Mental Health Services to Healthcare Professionals in Need–

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvin (the "Company"), the market leader in behavioral health services for healthcare professionals, announced today that it will exit 2022 with approximately 17 million lives under coverage, which is defined as the total number of healthcare professionals with access to its mental health program. To ensure the services it provides to healthcare professionals are covered by insurance, Marvin successfully signed contracts with 22 health insurance carriers in 2022.

Marvin is the first mental health program designed specifically to support physicians, nurses and other medical professionals. Marvin partners with hospital systems and residency programs to offer professionals access to its concierge mental health program. The Company works with these health systems to help evaluate system-wide burnout and to recommend changes to address the underlying drivers of mental health issues. Patients receive support from licensed therapists and all interactions are confidential and HIPAA-compliant.

"The tremendous growth we achieved over the past year is a clear indication of the unmet need amongst healthcare workers for mental health services and support. Over the past year, it has become evident that access to effective mental health services is key to reducing high turnover, absenteeism and burnout of healthcare professionals," said John Bracaglia, co-founder and CEO of Marvin. "Marvin is committed to working with health systems and insurance payers to ensure that health system partners offer coverage of these vital services for their employees. Our goal is for all medical professionals to have not only the right coverage, but access to Marvin therapists who have the cultural competency and full understanding of the life of a healthcare professional."

Unlike traditional mental health providers, Marvin is available 24 hours a day to accommodate healthcare professionals' long hours and varying schedules. Partnering with Dr. Mickey Trockel, Director of Evidence Based Innovation for the Stanford University School of Medicine WellMD Center, Marvin has integrated cutting-edge research in clinician behavioral health into its offering, resulting in a highly-tailored clinical model to support this unique population of professionals. Partnering with self-insured health systems and insurance payers, Marvin offers a value-based care (VBC) model that focuses on clinical outcomes.

This focus has resulted in the number of new insurance contracts signed. These insurance companies include:

United Healthcare / Optum (national)

Aetna (national)

Cigna (national)

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Anthem Blue Cross of California

Anthem Blue Cross of Georgia

Geisinger Health Plan of Pennsylvania

Magellan

Beacon Health Options

Allways Health Plan (national)

Kaiser Permanente of Washington

Independence Blue Cross of Pennsylvania

Capital Blue Cross of Pennsylvania

Highmark Blue Cross of Pennsylvania

Horizon Blue Cross of New Jersey

Health Net of California

MHN of California

Harvard Pilgrim Health (national)

Oscar Health (national)

Priority Health of Michigan

Western Health Advantage (national)

AmeriHealth (national)

Bracaglia concluded, "Our core value is that Marvin helps patients develop mental health skills relevant to their unique lifestyle and career. These improvements aren't just in the workplace, but also to support their lives at home."

About Marvin

Marvin is a personalized behavioral health service for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare workers. Its concierge-level mental health program is developed in partnership with integrated health systems and provides 24/7 care, including 1:1 teletherapy, meditations and community programming, all specifically oriented towards each patient and their needs. Patients receive support from top licensed therapists. All interactions are confidential, HIPAA-compliant and end-to-end encrypted. For more information on Marvin, please visit www.meetmarvin.com .

