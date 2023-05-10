Marvin Davis' Grand-Daughter Re-Launches Jay Day Dress Co.

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A dress company that became an oil company that became a dress company again. Jay Day Dress Co.'s first collection, The Promise Dress, is a single design that becomes 23 unique outfits in one. Jay Day Dress Co. is built on a personal mission to reduce environmental damage through designs that solve overconsumption and petroleum byproduct pollution. Jay Day Dress Co. is a women-owned and operated business–Julia James Davis is the CEO and Designer, and all photographs and branding are by President Elena Statheros-Davis, a former Ford model. All manufacturing is based in Los Angeles using American-made raw materials and deadstock fabrics.

The Promise Dress by Jay Day Dress Co. in vegan deadstock leather.

In 1932, Jay Day Dress Co. was originally founded in New York City by Julius "Jack" Davis. At its height, Jay Day Dress Co. sold 200,000 dresses per month to JCPenney and other retailers across the country during the worst years of the Great Depression. Jay Day Dress Co.'s success provided seed money for Jack's young son Marvin Davis to become one of America's youngest and most successful wildcatters.

Full circle: Jay Day Dress Co. is resurrected by Jack's great-granddaughter Julia James Davis. She was born and raised in Houston, Texas and is equipped with firsthand knowledge of both the fashion and fossil fuel industry.

"The fashion industry is the second leading polluter behind fossil fuels, the two industries are so intertwined they are arguably one and the same. The solution is design that conserves resources through versatility, which is how The Promise Dress was born."

The Promise Dress by Jay Day Dress Co. is currently sold online at www.jaydaydressco.com and through private trunk shows (see lookbook ). Follow Jay Day Dress Co. on Instagram , Twitter , and TikTok .

SOURCE Jay Day Dress Co.