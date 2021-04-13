Marvin, Halio Inc. Announce Exclusive Agreement To Bring Halio® Smart Glass To Residential Market

WARROAD, Minn. and HAYWARD, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvin, a premium manufacturer of windows, doors and skylights announced today an agreement with Halio, Inc. , the developer and manufacturer of Halio® smart-tinting glass. This partnership allows Marvin and Halio to bring smart glass to the residential construction market by offering homeowners the high-quality window and door products Marvin is known for with the unique glazing solution of Halio.

"We are truly committed to well-being at Marvin, focused on providing solutions that support happier and healthier living through maximizing light, air and views in new ways," said Paul Marvin, CEO. "This partnership is the newest in a series of product introductions designed for emerging ways of living. We've long anticipated a complete smart glass solution for the residential market and Halio, the technology leader in architectural smart glass, is delivering just that. We could not be more excited to partner to bring this advanced technology to architects and building professionals who design for homeowner well-being."

Marvin and Halio partnership will bring smart glass to the residential construction market. Tweet this

As the technology leader in architectural smart glass, Halio combines the most advanced electrochromic technologies with a powerful, secure, easy-to-integrate cloud-based system, enabling glass to tint automatically or on command. Critically, Halio achieves its darkest shade in just three minutes, adapting to changes in light through seamlessly smooth transitions that culminate in a beautiful neutral color when tinted. With the ability to respond to a rapidly changing environment, Halio maximizes the amount of natural light coming into a space while keeping out excessive heat and glare. Ultimately, Halio allows for a more comfortable environment and supports health and well-being indoors while achieving the highest levels of energy efficiency.

Through its new joint partnership with Halio, Marvin will bring this technology into an entirely new residential application, whereas previously it was only available in commercial construction. As a result, homeowners can expect to realize a more harmonic connection to the outdoors, with Halio delivering on both form and function to ensure a clutter-free, controlled indoor lighting experience.

"Halio has spent years developing the world's most responsive, intelligent platform for daylight management. We've realized a solution that integrates all the necessary attributes to finally go mainstream, and now that we have it, the smart glass market is at a long-awaited inflection point," said Halio CEO Bruce Sohn. "Marvin is the perfect partner to collaborate with to develop the high-performing products that will introduce residential consumers to the transformational benefits – comfort, natural light and gorgeous design – of smart glass for the first time."

Marvin takes a human-centered approach to innovation, studying the evolution of living in the home to provide people-first products and solutions. As a result, recent products introduced to its broad portfolio of windows and doors include Marvin Skycove , an immersive glass alcove, and Marvin Awaken Skylight , a smart skylight. Both first of their kind in the U.S. building industry, these solutions offer homeowners new opportunities for improved indoor experiences. The addition of smart glass expands the company's offerings, providing even more solutions for modern living.

Parties interested in receiving updates as Marvin and Halio develop products for homeowners can register at: www.halioinc.com/contacts-residential-marvin .

About Marvin

A premier manufacturer of made-to-order wood, clad, fiberglass and aluminum windows and doors, Marvin builds its principle of human-centered design into every product. Marvin products are designed to fit the diverse needs of architects and builders and to improve a homeowner's sense of well-being by leveraging light, views, and air in those spaces where they spend the most time. Marvin is a family-owned and -operated company located in Warroad, Minnesota, a small town just 6 miles from the Canadian border. With over 100 years of industry experience, Marvin has built a reputation for delivering the finest craftsmanship in windows and doors.

About Halio, Inc.

Halio, Inc., formerly Kinestral Technologies, Inc., develops innovative electrochromic glass (EC) solutions for commercial or residential facades and interior applications that advance sustainability, productivity, and wellness through technology. Windows with an integrated Halio Smart Glass EC device are connected to the Halio System which autonomously controls tint levels to maximize daylight for optimal energy savings, solar heat gain, and glare. Powered by Halio windows are available from Halio and third-party fabricators. Learn more at www.halioinc.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Marvin