Marvin Health Debuts AI Coaches for Clinicians at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Marvin's role-specific AI coaches will augment its 24/7 therapist network for its 100+ healthcare partners nationwide, including Cedars-Sinai, Novant Health, Jefferson Health, and Harvard Medical School, expanding access to behavioral health support for physicians, nurses, and residents.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvin Health ("Marvin"), a comprehensive behavioral health platform that supports healthcare employers in retaining clinicians, enhancing overall well-being, and preventing burnout, today announced the launch of role-specific AI coaches for healthcare professionals. Built on OpenAI's foundational model and shaped by Marvin's proprietary clinical framework, the AI coaches will provide continuous, personalized support to physicians, nurses, and residents between therapy sessions while seamlessly escalating to Marvin's national network of licensed therapists when needed.

Marvin has achieved industry-leading employee engagement among its network of more than 100 hospital and healthcare employer partners nationwide, successfully driving 18% of Marvin-eligible healthcare workers to its therapy services each year (2-3x typical engagement for telehealth programs). Through the launch of its role-specific AI coaches, Marvin aims to reach healthcare workers who have yet to engage with its solutions, catalyzing earlier access to care for clinicians nationwide.

"Clinicians don't need another generic chatbot. They need AI tools that understand their reality, respect clinical boundaries, and identify when human intervention matters," said John Bracaglia, Co-Founder and CEO of Marvin Health. "By working alongside psychiatry leaders at Stanford, Mass General, and Cedars-Sinai to develop role-specific AI coaches, and integrating OpenAI's foundational model, we're extending our care model responsibly and establishing the blueprint for AI-driven mental health care that is clinically validated, ethically grounded, and safe."

Solving For Compromised Clinician Mental Health

At healthcare institutions nationwide, clinician burnout and turnover strain teams, inflate labor costs, delay care, and increase the risk of medical errors. When healthcare workers are unsupported, the stability, safety, and quality of the healthcare system itself are compromised. Despite this, most existing mental health solutions were not designed for the realities of healthcare work and see low utilization, inconsistent quality, and limited impact. Traditional therapy models, EAPs, and one-size-fits-all platforms fail to account for the context, responsibility, and constraints of healthcare work. As a result, care often arrives too late, or not at all.

Marvin exists to change that. By delivering personalized, clinically rigorous behavioral health care in partnership with hospitals and healthcare employers, Marvin addresses behavioral health as a structural issue rather than an individual failing.

How Marvin's Role-Specific AI Coaches Work

Marvin's AI coaches will act as an extension of its platform, which is designed to meet clinicians where they are, provide care that aligns with their lifestyles and careers, and help organizations identify and address risk earlier. Key features and differentiators include:

Clinical scaffolding: Every AI interaction is guided by over a decade of research on clinician mental health, burnout, and vicarious trauma.

Every AI interaction is guided by over a decade of research on clinician mental health, burnout, and vicarious trauma. Role-specific design: A physician speaks to a physician, a nurse to a nurse, and a resident to a resident. Language, tone, context, and escalation thresholds are purpose-built accordingly.

A physician speaks to a physician, a nurse to a nurse, and a resident to a resident. Language, tone, context, and escalation thresholds are purpose-built accordingly. 24/7 Human Oversight: AI coaches are constantly monitored by licensed clinicians, with clear escalation pathways to live care when needed.

AI coaches are constantly monitored by licensed clinicians, with clear escalation pathways to live care when needed. Carefully curated training inputs: Marvin does not train on social media, unvetted forums, or anecdotal content. Its system draws from anonymized clinical insights, evidence-based frameworks, and structured care pathways.

"We're not replacing therapists; we're building bridges to ensure as many healthcare professionals can reach them as possible, ultimately creating a more resilient healthcare system for everyone who depends on it," said Aparna Atluru, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Marvin Health.

Momentum & Looking Ahead

Marvin's growth reflects its ability to deliver behavioral health care that clinicians use and leaders trust. The company partners with more than 100 hospitals and healthcare employers nationwide, including Cedars-Sinai, Novant Health, Jefferson Health, and Harvard Medical School. Marvin delivers strong clinical and organizational outcomes, with 93% of users reporting a strong therapist fit, 76% experiencing symptom improvement, and partners seeing 4.2X higher employee retention. Marvin has a Net Promoter Score of 70+, reflecting an exceptional member experience.

Leveraging OpenAI's foundational model, Marvin will make its AI coaches available to all partners by Q3 2026, upon completion of safety reviews and early pilot phases with select hospital and healthcare employer partners.

