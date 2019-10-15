Marvin Strange Joins Southern Pines Trucking as Executive Vice President, Cryogenic & Tanker Division

Strange has more than 25 years of transportation industry experience, with a specialized focus in the cryogenics and tanker sector, most recently serving as the Vice President of Operations for Merchant Gas Group, a subsidiary of Kenan Advantage Group. Starting as a tanker driver in 1994, Marvin has worked his way up through various management positions, aiding in technology rollouts to enhance organizational efficiencies, decreasing driver turnover and building solid customer relationships.

"Marvin's expertise in the cryogenic and tanker transportation industry will play a critical role as we continue to focus on organizational growth and servicing our diverse customer base," added Gallagher.

About Southern Pines Trucking:

Southern Pines Trucking is a multi-service transportation firm offering tanker and heavy haul services. Southern Pines operates over 75 trucks and 200 specialized pieces of equipment to handle any type of hauling needs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information visit www.spinestrucking.com.

