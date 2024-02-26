MARVIN UNVEILS THE FUTURE OF SMART LIVING WITH MARVIN CONNECTED HOME

With Marvin Connected Home, homeowners can create the perfect setting for waking up, winding down and everything in between with voice-activated and programmable smart skylights, windows and doors. Through the ease of a smart home platform like Amazon® Alexa® and home automation systems like Crestron® Home or Control4®, homeowners can conveniently operate Marvin Connected Home skylights, windows and doors. This groundbreaking smart home solution is designed to transform the way architects and builders approach home design, providing unparalleled ease, increased productivity and a personalized in-home experience for homeowners.

"Marvin Connected Home is an innovative solution that represents a significant leap forward in smart home technology," said Marvin CEO Paul Marvin. "By blending exacting design with cutting-edge technology, Marvin Connected Home is a first-of-its-kind solution setting a new standard for the industry and reaffirming Marvin's long-lasting commitment to innovation."

Marvin Connected Home offers flexible control of Modern Automated Awning and Casement windows, Awaken® skylights and the Modern Automated Multi-Slide door, making it easy for homeowners to operate windows and doors with a home automation system, voice assistants, the Marvin Home app, a wall switch or on-unit control buttons. Other features include:

Ability to create customized schedules and scenes in a smart home platform or home automation system for different times of the day

Ability to program windows and skylights to responsively react to outdoor conditions such as temperature and humidity

Peace of mind with built-in rain sensors that automatically close open windows, doors or skylights when moisture is detected

Ability to check and control the Modern Automated Multi-Slide door's magnetic lock using the Marvin Home app

Proven performance and modern design of the Marvin Modern product line

"These smart window and door solutions are engineered to deliver integrated technology for truly effortless living," said David Goulet, vice president of R&D and product development at Marvin. "Marvin Connected Home empowers homeowners with unprecedented control over their living spaces, offering an unmatched in-home experience."

Marvin Connected Home is currently available from Marvin Modern dealers in select markets. Professionals and homeowners can learn more about Marvin Connected Home by visiting a participating Marvin Modern dealer or at marvinconnectedhome.com.

About Marvin

Marvin is a fourth- and fifth-generation family-owned and -led business headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, with more than 7,500 employees across 16 cities in North America. The Marvin portfolio of products for builders, architects and homeowners is designed to provide exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are also exported internationally. Visit Marvin.com to learn more.

SOURCE Marvin