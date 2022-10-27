Marvion announces partnership with 8SIAN to display iconic 8SIAN Jade Lady x Royal Selangor sculpture during the Web 5.0 conference on 1 Nov 2022 at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that Marvion Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into a partnership with 8SIAN to showcase their iconic 8SIAN Jade Lady x Royal Selangor sculpture during the global Web 5.0 Conference on 1 Nov 2022 at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront in Singapore.

Commenting on the collaboration, Nicole Yap, Founder for 8SIAN, said, "We are delighted to be working with Marvion and showcasing our 8SIAN Jade Lady x Royal Selangor Jade Lady sculpture at the Web 5.0 conference. The 8SIAN brand aims to represent Asia in the Web3 space whilst also empowering Asians to be proud of their heritage, culture and upbringing. We strive to share our experience of NFTs and educate individuals by giving them the knowledge they need to operate in this new and exciting space – and I believe that the upcoming conference gives us the perfect platform to do that."

8SIAN Jade Lady x Royal Selangor sculpture is exquisitely crafted from pewter by Royal Selangor and is limited to only 100 pieces worldwide. Rich with Asian cultural references, the figurine features a qipao-clad Asian woman in a clear green tint, representing jade. Jade is linked with wealth and nobility within the Asian cultural sphere. A phoenix poses behind her, symbolising good fortune and prosperity. Both jade and pewter are precious and highly-valued commodities in Asia, often used in functional and heirloom pieces.

Commenting on the partnership with 8SIAN, Raymond Chua, CEO of Marvion, said, "I am really impressed by what Nicole and 8SIAN have achieved. Having them with us during the conference will definitely showcase how NFTs, and in our case DOTs, have real world value. From Marvion's standpoint, this is the start of many such partnerships and projects we hope to get involved in. We are definitely on the lookout for more of such opportunities and will roll out more interesting collaborations over time."

For more information on 8SIAN and the 8SIAN Jade Lady x Royal Selangor Jade Lady sculpture, please visit https://8sian.io/ and https://sg.royalselangor.com/8sian-jade-lady-x-royal-selangor.html . For more information on Marvion and its DOT offerings, please visit www.marvion.media .

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the lifestyle and entertainment industry. Although most lifestyle and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value. Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing and current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible lifestyle and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

More Information about Marvion™️:

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

