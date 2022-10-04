Marvion appoints Singaporean Raymond Chua as CEO of Marvion Limited to pursue revenue growth and roll out the Company's Metaverse ambitions

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that Singaporean Raymond Chua has been appointed as CEO of Marvion Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of BONZ. He will be responsible for growing the company's revenue, and his appointment will take effect on 1 October 2022.

Raymond has a track record of scaling successful companies. Prior to joining Marvion Limited, he was Senior Director of GEX Ventures Private Limited for 8 years. Under his leadership, he has founded and scaled a 2-person start-up into a multi award-winning firm that specialises in technology implementation in the Edutech, and Proptech space. Some of his career milestones include: (1) overseeing over US$100million worth of real estate transactions, (2) growing a vibrant online and offline community totalling more than 45,000 members, and (3) spearheading his company's global expansion.

"On behalf of the Board, we are thrilled to welcome Raymond to the Marvion team. We believe that his track record, depth of international experience and dynamic personality will be very valuable to the company," commented Julian So, Vice-Chairman of Marvion. "Raymond has also extensive leadership experience that has demonstrated his ability to build a successful business. We believe he will be the driving force behind Marvion and will propel the organization to greater heights."

"I am very excited about joining such a dynamic team and looking forward to building on the growth of the company. With the support of the team, my vision is for Marvion to become a leader in the metaverse blockchain space. I believe we can achieve this by unlocking, enhancing and preserving the value of lifestyle, media and entertainment intellectual property through our Digital Ownership Tokens (DOTs)," said Raymond. "Having built a business from ground up before, I have an appreciation of what it takes to scale a business like Marvion. I look forward to working closely with the team to bring in a new chapter of growth and success."

About Marvion

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the lifestyle and entertainment industry. Although most lifestyle and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value. Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing and current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible lifestyle and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

