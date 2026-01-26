Marvion Inc. Settles $3.95M Subsidiary Debt Through Share Issuance

Strengthens Capital Structure to Support Growth Initiatives

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) (the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a Settlement and Share Issuance Agreement with STAR Warehouse Engineering Limited ("STAR"), under which the Company will issue shares of its common stock to settle an outstanding HKD 3,950,000 of engineering and construction-related debt owed by its wholly owned subsidiary, United Warehouse Management Limited.

Under the agreement, approved by the Company's Board of Directors on December 30, 2025, Marvion will issue 15,816,576 shares of its common stock at a price of $0.0321 per share, based on the seven-day average closing price of the Company's common stock prior to the effective date.

Strategic Significance of the Arrangement

This equity settlement represents multiple strategic benefits for the Company:

Balance Sheet Enhancement

— Converting liabilities to equity helps to reduce debt obligations and strengthen the Company's capital structure, improving financial flexibility.

Preservation of Cash Resources

— The Company retains cash for ongoing operations and growth initiatives by settling the liability in shares rather than cash.

Alignment of Stakeholder Interests

— Equity consideration underscores the mutual confidence between Marvion and its creditor, reducing immediate cash outflows.

Board Approval and Support

— The arrangement received full approval from the Marvion Board of Directors, reflecting strong governance and strategic alignment.

Outlook and Growth Commitment

Marvion continues to focus on expanding its integrated logistics, warehousing, and supply chain services across Hong Kong and the broader Asia Pacific region. This debt settlement reinforces the Company's capital base and supports ongoing growth plans, positioning it for enhanced operating momentum and long-term value creation for shareholders.

About Marvion

Mavion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) is a group provides logistics and warehousing services in the Hong Kong market. The group provides one-stop transport and storage solutions to business clients.

Website: http://www.unitedksk.com

For media queries, please contact:

[email protected]

