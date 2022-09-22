Marvion Organizes the Region's First Web 5.0 Conference in Singapore on 1 November 2022

Well known Bitcoin billionaire and the Chief Scientist at nChain, Dr Craig Wright and other opinion leaders in metaverse, NFTs, legal and intellectual property, will initiate conversations during the conference.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that Marvion™️ will be organising the region's first Web 5.0 Conference in Singapore at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel on 1 November 2022.

The Web 5.0 Conference themed "Enhancing Ownership in the Digital Age", will be defined by 4 broad themes - Innovation, Technology and Security, Legal and Regulations, and, Investment and Applications. This conference will bring together a stellar line-up of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, advocates and industry insiders with a full day discussion and topics. Well known Bitcoin billionaire and the Chief Scientist at nChain, Dr Craig Wright will initiate conversations with other opinion leaders on key trends and topics such as the metaverse, NFTs, legal and intellectual property. At the same time, an exhibition showcasing arts and collectible NFTs would be made available to all visitors.

"We are looking at this inaugural conference and its line-up of speakers, and we are excited to present a unique and immersive Web 5.0 experience that will speak to our audiences. In a fast-evolving space like technology, collaboration is key. Thus, it is important for industry players to start sharing ideas and to seed a broader based Web 5.0 discussion," says Dr Herbert Lee, founder and chairman of Marvion.

There will also be the World Premiere exclusive trailer for a crime drama television series, Forensic Psychologist, which is produced by award-winning Phoenix Waters Productions. The 12-episode series unveil a story which explores criminal behaviour and mental health, is led by actress Jeannie Chan, and the production was helmed by various directors including showrunner Bizhan Tong.

"We believe that there is no better place to launch the world premiere of the Forensic Psychologist trailer than to exclusively screen at the Web 5.0 Conference. We had a sellout of Forensic Psychologist's DOTs launched by Marvion, and with that, I am confident there is a tremendous demand, and Marvion is poised to lead the disruption in the media industry", said Bizhan Tong, CEO of Phoenix Waters Productions and Creator of Forensic Psychologist.

Admission to the Web 5.0 Conference is free with limited seating, and registration is required. Attendees can register for the event at www.marvion.media/Web5Conference.

For more information on the key highlights of the Web 5.0 Conference 2022, please refer to the Annex A below.

Web 5.0 Conference 2022

Date: 1 November 2022

Venue: Grand Copthorne Waterfront

392 Havelock Road, Singapore

Time: 9am to 6pm (Conference)

6pm to 10pm (Gala Auction)

Registration: www.marvion.media/Web5Conference



About Web 5.0 Conference

Web 5.0 Conference (W5C) is the only premier event that is dedicated to the development of the Web 5.0 ecosystem in Asia. W5C brings together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and industry insiders to create a unique Web 5.0 networking opportunity – both on- and offline. Collectively, we aim to define how "returning ownership and control over identity and data to individuals" will look like.

About Marvion

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the media and entertainment industry, focusing on movies, drama, animation, comics, music, and games that provide content and entertainment to adults and children alike. Although most media and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value.

Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing media and entertainment industry and its current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

Programme Highlights



Main Conference Room Breakout Room 09:00 Registration 10:00

How can Web 5.0 help

creators protect and

monetise their IPs 10:45 Conference Thought Leader Presentation Speaker: Dr Craig Wright, Bitcoin Billionaire &

Chief Scientist nChain

11:30 Web 5.0 Event Opening Speaker: Dr Herbert Lee, Founder XBE

12:00 Lunch Break 13:30 DOTs VS NFTs: What we have learnt in the last 1

year How will Web 5.0 technology

change the face of

businesses 14:15 Using DOTs for arts, collectibles and music Crypto winter, NFT crash,

what is next…. Defining

Web5.0 and where do we go

from here. 15:00 Legal Implications of DOTs on business Speaker: Joshua Chu, CRO XBE Is Web 5.0 the Metaverse:

How will Web 5.0 change the

internet and impact you 15:45 Tea Break 16:15 Phoenix Waters Productions: Exploring

how NFTs can enhance audience experiences in

entertainment What are consumer rights in

the Web 5.0 world and how

you can protect them 17:00 The Evolution of Art and Technology:

Curating Art in a Digital Age Speaker: Terry Lee How are the rights of

creators protected in the age

of Web 5.0 18:00 Happy Hour 19:30 Gala NFT Auction – 33 Auction

22:00 End of event

