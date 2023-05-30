Marvion Partners with Australian Resimax Group to Deliver the World's First Property Digital Membership Powered by Blockchain Technology

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion, a Metaverse Blockchain company and a fully owned subsidiary of Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ), has announced its partnership with Resimax Group, one of Australia's most dynamic and diversified property groups. Together, they are set to create one of the world's first property digital memberships utilizing the green and scalable technology of the Polygon blockchain and Marvion's proprietary digital ownership token (DOT) which acts as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

The Resimax Property Digital Membership Programme introduces a range of innovative features, including the ability for members to earn Property Credits by participating in Resimax-organized events or referring new members to purchase properties. These Property Credits can then be utilized for real-life property acquisitions with Resimax. Leveraging the power of the green and scalable Polygon blockchain technology, the Property Credits are securely recorded on the Metadata of the digital membership, allowing for seamless transferability and enhancing the overall value of the Resimax digital membership.

Andrew Ladd, Director of Sales and Marketing at Resimax Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Since 2019, the Resimax Group Investor (RGI) Rewards programme has empowered over 4,000 members globally to own more than 1,400 properties. With the Resimax Property Digital Membership Programme, we aim to elevate our services by collaborating with Marvion to incorporate Web 3 technology for our members."

Raymond Chua, CEO of Marvion, echoed the sentiment, saying, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Resimax Group in creating one of the world's first property digital memberships that is not only powered by blockchain technology, but also our proprietary blockchain digital ownership token (DOT). Leveraging our market-leading technologies and ecosystem, we are well-positioned to assist Resimax in successfully launching their digital memberships. Recognizing that a significant portion of Resimax's customers are new to Web 3.0, our user-friendly marketplace, eliminating the need for personal digital wallets, will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the launch."

The partnership between Marvion and Resimax Group is expected to revolutionize the property market by offering a unique and engaging experience for members, facilitating their understanding of the market and enhancing their investment potential.

For more information about the Resimax Property Digital Membership Programme and the world's first property mixed reality experience, please visit www.marvion.media.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a global company headquartered in Singapore. It is one of the first public-listed Web 3.0 group with market-leading technologies and ecosystem that aims to be the driver behind the world's transition into Web 3.0. We offer services, access and content and provide the necessary tools for creators to create unique content in the Web 3.0.

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

SOURCE Bonanza Goldfields Corp.