Marvion Signs Memorandum of Understanding with 8SIAN to Collaborate in Marvion Metaverse

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Marvion, a fully owned subsidiary of Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ), is pleased to share that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with 8SIAN to collaborate in Marvion Metaverse.

Commenting on the collaboration, Raymond Chua, CEO of Marvion said, "We welcome 8SIAN as a valuable partner of Marvion and into our Marvion Metaverse. As part of the agreement, we will be giving 8SIAN a building in the Marvion Metaverse and this building will be permanently available in the Metaverse from the date of completion. From Marvion's point of view, we strongly believe that Web 3.0 is the future of brands. By existing in the Metaverse, brands can better understand their target customers' behaviour and buying patterns through AI algorithms, something which is challenging to accomplish with a physical shop front. With the rise of e-commerce due to Covid, brands have now learnt to reach out to their customer base on the Internet which transcends physical and geographical boundaries and suffice to say, 8SIAN is well ahead of its peers in the industry with its forward-looking vision."

Echoing the same sentiments, Nicole Yap, Founder of 8SIAN added, "Our team is committed to integrating 8SIAN into the Web 3.0 space, bringing Asian culture into the Metaverse – which we believe is the inevitable future. Our goals are aligned with Marvion's as we envision 8SIAN being a global, inclusive community that brings together members who share an admiration for Asian culture in the NFT space. We want to represent, educate and build a lasting presence in the Web 3.0 ecosystem as we work to expand our 50,000 strong community through collaborations with key partners in various industries. With 8SIAN's building in Marvion's Metaverse, we are excited to have immediate access to more than 55 million average daily users on Roblox, of which the Marvion Metaverse is built on."

About 8SIAN

8SIAN is a Web3 brand that aims to represent Asia in the Web3 space whilst also empowering Asians to be proud of their heritage, culture and upbringing. 8SIAN strives to share their experience of NFTs and educate individuals by giving them the knowledge they need to operate in this new and exciting space. They also aim to bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds by expanding their community and through collaborations with key partners in various industries.

For 8SIAN's first main collection, their aim was to create elegant, Asian female drawings that represented the unique characteristics and traits of women across Asia. One of their core visions is to be able to combine cultures from Asia and create something authentic. Every individual NFT in their collection speaks for itself in terms of quality and each one has a unique cultural background and story to tell.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, they provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the lifestyle and entertainment industry. Although most lifestyle and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value. Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing and current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible lifestyle and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

