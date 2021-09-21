Marvion To Mint Hybrid-NFTs For "lockdown" - Asia's 1st Nft Feature Film

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) plans to acquire Marvion and is pleased to announce that the group will be working with Phoenix Waters Productions and AMM Global to mint hybrid NFTs (h-NFTs) from "Lockdown" – Asia's 1st NFT feature film.

"Lockdown" is an international thriller that features a global cast including Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead) and Hong Kong actress Anita Chui (OCTB). The film is slated to premiere in November 2021, and plans to release 5 limited-edition h-NFTs in October to precede a traditional release of the film. NFT tickets will also be made available for the public to attend both the Hong Kong and UK premieres of the film.

Shot on location across multiple territories during the 2020 pandemic, "Lockdown" tells the story of an actor (Kevin Leslie) who enters an audition where he is forced by the casting director (Berkeley) to pass a series of tests or else someone around him will die. As events escalate, the actor must confront his past, overcome his present, and answer the most pressing question about this game – Why? John Savage (Do the Right Thing), Jumayn Hunter (Small Axe: Mangrove), Pamela Nomvete (Gangs of London), Reza Diako (Apple TV+ Tehran), and Mike Leeder (Fearless) are among the international ensemble.

Commenting on the feature film, Bizhan Tong, the movie's producer/director said, "Lockdown is a commentary on the events of 2020 including our increased reliance on technology and the innovative ways in which it can be used. While we purposely eschewed making a 'Zoom movie' in favour of shooting on location to create a cinematic experience that feels both familiar and expansive, the use of NFTs fits with the themes of the film and the ground breaking nature of our production."

With respect to the upcoming NFT launch, Julian So, Advisor to BONZ and Interim CEO of Marvion commented, "We are extremely excited to be working with Phoenix Waters Productions on this NFT project. Apart from the fact that this will be Asia's first NFT feature film, this will be the world's first Hybrid NFT (h-NFT). NFTs have seen explosive growth in the digital art space in the last few months. Through this collaboration, we can demonstrate how our h-NFTs can be enjoyed as part of the holistic movie experience."

"Apart from this very limited first release of 5 movie h-NFTs, we will also be benefitting our community with other related collectible h-NFTs. With Lockdown premiering in November 2021, the team is hard at work, and we will be announcing details of the Lockdown Hybrid NFT in the coming weeks. Movie fans who want to get insider news and collectible h-NFTs relating to the upcoming NFT launch can do so by joining our Telegram community https://t.me/marvion_media ," added Julian.

To keep up to date on the upcoming Hybrid NFT™️ drops, please visit www.Marvion.Media or join the Marvion Telegram Community at https://t.me/marvion_media .

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Las Vegas based mining and mineral exploration company, exploring gold and silver properties located in Goldfield, Tonopah and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride Mining District of Arizona.

The group is developing new business initiatives joining the latest blockchain technologies, through market merger and acquisitions to apply NFT into the media industry.

About Marvion

Marvion is a metaverse blockchain technology company, unlocking, enhancing and preserving the value of media and entertainment intellectual property through blockchain and related technologies to create Hybrid NFTs. The company's vision is to offer the ultimate artist and fan engagement, leveraging technology in both digital metaverse and physical experience realms. Marvion will be adopting their Hybrid NFT (h-NFT) format across all minted NFTs. The h-NFTs will undergo full know-your-client (KYC) and verification processes prior to Marvion acquiring the intellectual property. This is to ensure that only authentic and high quality NFTs are available on the platform.

About Hybrid NFT (h-NFT)

A h-NFT is an integrated, best in class, smart contract that can execute a transaction and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership and license. Each Hybrid NFT (h-NFT) contains the following:

SPA for the purchase of the license. Evidence of ownership of intellectual property. Transfer Deed for the transfer of the relevant portion of the license to the h-NFT holder. Ownership title (to the licensing rights) written into the description. Image/video/music file depending on what the asset is.

