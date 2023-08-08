Marvion's Reports Strong Growth in Business Activities 2023 Q2

Some key financial highlights in first half of 2023 as compared to same period in 2022 include – Revenue increased by 5 times and Gross Profit increased by 17 times

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTC: BONZ), a leading Metaverse Blockchain company, has announced its robust financial results for the second quarter of 2023 through the filing of its 10-Q quarterly report.

According to the 10-Q report, Marvion built on last year's momentum and saw growing business activities in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The company reported a significant increase in revenue, with US$5,557,710 for the first six months of 2023 in comparison to US$1,094,031 for the same period in 2022 – 5 times increase for the same period the year before. This extraordinary growth underscores Marvion's ability to leverage its cutting-edge technologies to create value within the digital asset and blockchain industry.

All the investments translated to an overall increase in Marvion's gross profit in first half of 2023 at US$4,142,967. This was a substantial surge compared to US$232,839 in the same period of 2022. The 17 times growth in gross profit demonstrates the company's capacity to optimize its operational efficiency and capitalize on emerging opportunities within the Metaverse ecosystem.

"We are extremely pleased with the financial results presented in our Q2 2023 quarterly report," stated Raymond Chua, CEO of Marvion Private Limited. "These remarkable figures underscore the dedication and hard work of the entire Marvion team, as well as the growing demand for our innovative Metaverse Blockchain solutions. As we continue to redefine digital ownership and engagement, we are poised to unlock even greater potential in the coming quarters."

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a global company headquartered in Singapore. It is one of the first public-listed Web 3.0 group with market-leading technologies and ecosystem that aims to be the driver behind the world's transition into Web 3.0. We offer services, access and content and provide the necessary tools for creators to create unique content in the Web 3.0.

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

