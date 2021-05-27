Marxent Awarded E-commerce Patent for Design from Photo Technology

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Marxent, the leader in 3D commerce and the top 3D visualization platform for furniture, kitchen cabinets, and decking announced the issuance of a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark office for their Design from Photo e-commerce technology.

What is Design from Photo? See Marxent's New Ecommerce Patent in Action Consumers can build their dream spaces quickly and easily without a learning curve and without browsing through large catalogs.

The patent-protected IP includes the ability to tap on a buyable product in an inspirational photo and add it to a 3D scene with other 3D products as a part of the customer buying journey for both e-commerce and in-store purchases. It also covers whole-room add-to-cart from a 3D scene. "While simple for shoppers to use, our Design from Photo feature solves a very big problem for retailers," said Beck Besecker, Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder. "Home improvement is a $500 billion category where just a fraction of sales is online."

Consumers start by browsing inspirational photos. Once they find a photo that resonates, they embark on an intuitive, self-service design experience. The entire room designed by the shopper can then be added straight to an e-commerce cart or shared with a design pro for collaboration. Consumers can build their dream spaces quickly and easily without a learning curve and without browsing through large catalogs.

High-consideration home categories such as furniture and DIY are finding significant growth and engagement online with Design from Photo which captures shoppers in the inspiration phase of shopping for home updates. 3D Room Planner shoppers are twice as likely to complete a project and twice as likely to buy.

The Marxent 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo is used by leading furniture retailers and kitchen cabinet manufacturers including Lowe's Home Improvement, Macy's, La-Z-Boy, John Lewis & Partners, American Furniture Warehouse, and American Woodmark.

"Pinterest and online image search are the starting places for nearly every home improvement project," Besecker said. "3D Room Planner with Design from Photo is the self-service shopping platform for the HGTV generation."

About Marxent

Marxent is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, and office furniture. Marxent's 3D Cloud platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio and St. Petersburg Florida as well as an international presence with offices in London, England; Paris, France; Leipzig, Germany, and Tel Aviv, Israel. Clients include Lowe's Home Improvement, Macy's, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. Every 3D App, Under One Roof. For more information, visit www.marxent.com . We are hiring! View job listings here .

