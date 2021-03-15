Marxent Establishes Presence in Israel; Ofer Rubin to Lead Tel Aviv Office

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Marxent, the leader in 3D Commerce for furniture and home improvement, known for 3D Room Planner apps, 3D Product Configurators, and 3D Renders, announced that Ofer Rubin will lead the company's new Tel Aviv office. Rubinhas decades of experience in leading and scaling 3D content production for top tier retailers.

"We are excited to develop a presence in Israel, known for its innovative and thriving high-tech ecosystem," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of Marxent. "Ofer has demonstrated leadership in 3D content and is well known in the industry. His expertise will be instrumental in helping us to scale to meet marketplace demand as we expand in Europe and the Middle East."

"The combined goals of establishing a presence for Marxent in Israel while working to scale up the company's 3D content creation capabilities will take full advantage of my experience," Rubin said. "As we add new clients both in the US and internationally, our mission remains to make 3D as easy as possible for retailers."

"The demand for 3D retail applications and content has taken off over the past year. This is a reflection of our commitment to accelerating delivery and continuously improving the 3D e-commerce experiences that our partners rely on," Besecker said.

"Israel is an important center for 3D innovation and Ofer brings the 3D know-how necessary to develop Marxent's presence in the country and to support our rapid international growth," he continued.

Ofer has been an active participant in the VRARA and is a graduate of the Department of Industrial Design at the Bezalel Academy.



About Marxent

Marxent 3D Cloud is used by innovative omnichannel retailers to reduce returns of furniture and other high-value, configurable products, sell bigger baskets and enhance the customer experience. From 3D Room Design to AR to VR, 3D Cloud enables shoppers to plan, visualize and buy with confidence. 3D Cloud is a content management and hosting platform for 3D products that scales to the enterprise and powers applications for product visualization and configuration at all points in the customer path to purchase, including Mobile with Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Web VR applications. With 3D Cloud™ retail solutions, buyers can visually configure, price, and quote projects with multiple components and customizations. For more information, visit www.marxent.com .

