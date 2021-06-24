Marxent Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Marxent, the leader in 3D Commerce for furniture and home improvement, announced a new addition to their senior leadership team.

Tom Woiteshek will serve as the company's Head of Growth, charged with new strategic initiatives. Most recently part of Carvana's strategy team, Tom has a strong background in private equity, growth capital, and corporate development. He will use his background in finance and online business strategy to drive the next stage of new business development at Marxent. Woiteshek is a graduate of Duke's Economics program and holds an MBA from Stanford.

"3D has matured, consumer shopping behavior has changed, and retailers are ready for a new approach to selling configured products. Marxent's 3D applications are at the center of the retail customer experience for high-value, configurable furniture and DIY projects," said Beck Besecker, Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder. "We are poised for growth and Tom will help us take maximum advantage of the opportunities at play," he said.

"This is an exciting time to be joining Marxent," Woiteshek said. "The home improvement and furniture industries combined do over $1 trillion in annual revenue and it is clear that 3D selling strategies are key to the future of both industries."

"The company is in a dominant market position and is primed for growth," he said.

