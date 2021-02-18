Marxent Named as a Sample Vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2020

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Marxent, the 3D Commerce company known for AR, VR, and 3D Room Planner apps that take shoppers from inspiration to transaction, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle report: Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies 2020, in the Mixed Reality category.

Founded in 2011, Marxent is recognized as a leading vendor in 3D ecommerce. The company is behind the largest deployment of Virtual Reality in retail history, as well as visual CPQ (Configure, Price, and Quote) apps for furniture, kitchen, deck, and bathroom projects preferred by enterprise furniture and DIY retailers.

"Helping companies to embrace the transformative power of virtual selling through a centralized 3D strategy is at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to create the world's most flexible 3D ecosystem and simplify the sale of high-value, configurable products such as furniture and kitchen cabinets online," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of Marxent. "To us, Marxent's recognition alongside Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Google in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies cements our impact on the retail tech landscape for Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and other 3D applications," Besecker said.

Marxent's holistic approach to 3D with a commitment to value creation has given the company the opportunity to work with leading retailers across Europe and the US to develop and implement 3D and Mixed Reality strategies.

"The future of shopping is virtual and Marxent is leading the way," Besecker said.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research and Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Marxent

Marxent 3D Cloud and 3D applications are used by innovative omnichannel home improvement and home furnishings retailers and manufacturers to reduce returns, sell bigger baskets, and enhance the customer experience both in-store and in a range of virtual selling formats. From 3D Room Design to AR to VR, 3D Cloud enables shoppers to plan, visualize and buy with confidence. 3D Cloud is a content management and hosting platform for 3D products that scales to the enterprise and powers applications for product visualization and configuration at all points in the customer path to purchase, including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, 360 Product Spins, 3D Product Configurators, and Web VR applications such as 3D Room Planner and 3D Kitchen Designer for Web. With 3D Cloud retail solutions, buyers can visually configure, price and quote projects with multiple components and customizations. For more information, visit www.marxent.com. Clients include Lowe's Home Improvement, La-Z-Boy, Macy's, HNI Corporation, and Fortune Brands.

