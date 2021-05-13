Marxent to Expand 3D Retail Analytics Practice for Home Improvement and Furniture Retailers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Marxent, the leader in 3D Commerce for furniture and home improvement, announced an expansion of their 3D retail data analytics division and the addition of a new data analytics leadership position.

John Bastone, formerly of SAS, will lead the company's expanded behavioral analytics practice in his role as Head of Product Management. Bastone has decades of experience as a product management and analytics executive and has worked with some of the world's largest retail brands. At Marxent he will work to provide retailers with proactive insight into the buying process and provide visibility into new data sets that weren't previously available.

Over the past two years, home-improvement retailers have seen significant sales growth while furniture retailers have experienced continued demand tied to the strong housing market.

"The explosion of e-commerce activity in furniture and home improvement has led to a surge in 3D attributed sales," said Beck Besecker, Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder. "The desire for data tied to consumer home improvement and furniture purchase behavior has never been stronger. After a record-breaking year with over $1B in 3D enabled sales, we're generating vast amounts of data around how consumers plan purchases for the home."

Marxent's 3D Cloud platform is designed for Room Commerce® and built for the unique needs of retailers and brands with large product catalogs of configurable, high-value products that are sold together such as furniture, office furniture, kitchen cabinets, and decking.

"Our focus over the past year has been on developing a frictionless journey that takes customers from inspiration to transaction through proprietary features such as the Pinterest-like Design from Photo experience," Besecker said. "Our retail partners are seeing huge improvements in average online order value and reducing returns to the tune of millions of dollars a month while generating immense amounts of behavioral data. We've seen increasing interest not only from retailers but from brands who want to know the level of product interaction, engagement, and conversion rates from our retailer apps," he said.

Marxent's 3D Room Planner apps allow shoppers to merchandise their own purchases with real, buyable SKUs all within their actual floor plan, then add the entire room to an e-commerce cart. The data provides insight into how consumers plan for home improvement and interior design projects, how that planning is tied to inspiration, and what products are commonly combined in Room Commerce scenarios.

"The past year has shown how 3D-enabled virtual selling is now a strategic imperative for retailers," said John Bastone, Marxent's Head of Product Management. "As more consumers turn to e-commerce for large, configurable purchases, Marxent has the team, the tech, and the data to help shepherd retail through this massive shift in consumer behavior," Bastone said.

Bastone has a 20+ year career working with enterprise retailers on digital transformation initiatives including Meijer, Target, Carrefour, and Super Drug. He has a consistent track record of leading product development teams and launching successful products.

Marxent is backed by Dan Gilbert and is a part of the Quicken Loans family of companies.

Marxent is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, and office furniture. Marxent's 3D Cloud platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio and St. Petersburg Florida as well as an international presence with offices in London, England; Paris, France; Leipzig, Germany, and Tel Aviv, Israel. Clients include Lowe's Home Improvement, Macy's, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. Every 3D App, Under One Roof. For more information, visit marxent.com.

