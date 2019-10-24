MarXtar Receives Ivanti One Certification for MarXtar Enterprise Notifier

AUSTIN, Texas and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MarXtar, a specialist in systems and service management tools, today announced that Ivanti, the company that unifies IT to better manage and secure the digital workplace, has completed certification for MarXtar Enterprise Notifier. MarXtar Enterprise Notifier is the second MarXtar solution to receive Ivanti® One certification, joining MarXtar State Management as an Ivanti certified solution.

MarXtar Enterprise Notifier has been designed to provide mission critical, audited and time zone aware communication to end users and devices without reliance on email. Certified for integration with Ivanti Service Manager and Ivanti Asset Manager, MarXtar Enterprise Notifier also features ENgage! For Enterprise Notifier which allows communications to be sent to mobile users through a mobile app available on the Apple and Android App Stores.

MarXtar State Management is a powerful knowledge-based configuration management solution that delivers both real-time and historical insight into environment availability and usage. Also certified for use with Ivanti Service Manager and Ivanti Asset Manager, MarXtar State Management provides availability of every system, the state of every user session, the active processes and the changes associated for unparalleled insight into business operations.

"MarXtar has been a long standing Ivanti partner with a commitment to delivering solutions that extend and enhance Ivanti's powerful service management and asset management solutions," said Mark McGinn, managing director of MarXtar. "By achieving Ivanti One certification for our latest Enterprise Notifier solution, we are able to ensure out-of-the-box operation for Ivanti customers looking to integrate rapid customer communications for end users – regardless of the devices they are working on."

"The MarXtar team has been delivering solutions that enhance Ivanti-powered enterprises for more than 30 years," said Steve Workman, vice president of corporate strategy and planning, Ivanti. "We are pleased to add MarXtar's Enterprise Notifier to our growing list of Ivanti One Certified products and to offer their innovative tools via the Ivanti Marketplace."

Ivanti One partners provide complementary technology integrations for the Ivanti product portfolio, delivering solutions that help Ivanti customers tackle their most pressing issues so they can gain maximum value from their Ivanti investments. Certified Ivanti One products have received joint technical development and have passed collaborative integration testing to ensure consistent and reliable operation with the latest Ivanti products. Visit here for more information on the Ivanti One partner program.

For more information on MarXtar Enterprise Notifier and MarXtar State Management, visit the Ivanti Marketplace or join the webinar, "Some Communications Can't Afford to be Missed…" on October 30.

MarXtar: Gets the Message Out

MarXtar is an international software solutions provider that specializes in making sure mission critical messages and alerts get out to the entire enterprise. ENgage! is our new Mobile App for MarXtar Enterprise Notifier. This next generation technology lets you rapidly and securely notify your Team and/or Service Subscribers of major incidents or upcoming works and outages. Improve response times and customer perception with Targeted, Actionable, and Audited communication allowing your users and your team to interact and, more importantly, take action from wherever they are without launching another App or browser. Enterprise Notifier can operate stand-alone or integrated with your existing Service Management processes via our open API. For more information on all of MarXtar's services and products please visit www.MarXtar.com and follow @marxtargroup on Twitter.

Ivanti: The Power of Unified IT.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

