Mary Aig Joins Entreflow Consulting Group

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreflow Consulting Group, a boutique consulting firm based in Vancouver that provides accounting, marketing, and consulting services for startups and growth companies across Canada, is pleased to announce the arrival of Mary Aig as its newest hire.

"I enjoy working with entrepreneurs and love to see them succeed, hence my passion for consulting," Mary says. "I'm thrilled to be working alongside one of the best and most respected teams in the industry."

Before joining Entreflow, Mary worked with multiple high-growth technology startups and even founded her own consulting business. She's successfully managed full sales cycles in different capacities, especially high-growth technology startups. With her guidance, one of those startups -- a high-growth SaaS technology company – saw revenue increase nearly 7x in the first 18 months.

With extensive experience in the B2B Saas environment and a credible entrepreneurial background, Mary's able to leverage insights acquired while collaborating with executives across a diverse range of industries -- finance, marketing, accounting, construction, real estate, and more – to help businesses thrive.

"I care and love to bring my 100% to the work I do, even if it means learning new things and seeking new knowledge to solve complex problems," Mary continues. "I help provide tools and resources for business owners to increase their revenue and book of business by giving them back time to focus on what they know how to do best while utilizing the right tools to take care of the rest."

About Entreflow: Your Secret Weapon for Growth.

Entreflow is different.

As a licensed public practice CPA accounting firm and licensed recruiting agency, our highly unusual team of 25 Finance legends, HR Leaders, and Systems ninjas specializes in supporting startups and scale-ups that have a big vision. Every day, we leverage hands-on expertise in the complex operations and finance of technology and manufacturing companies to help our clients set, track, and crush their goals.

When you work with Entreflow, you're partnering with an award-winning team that has earned Elite status with Intuit QuickBooks, Xero Partner Advisory Council status, and a Top 50 Cloud Accountants North America award. We're regularly invited to speak at international conferences and webinars about how we help companies grow and scale through effective Finance, Accounting and HR.

