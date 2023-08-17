Mary Alexander & Associates Announce Disturbing Trend in Massage Abuse Statistics

News provided by

Mary Alexander & Associates

17 Aug, 2023, 15:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to RAINN (the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network), someone in America is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds throughout San Francisco, the Bay Area and all of Northern California. Mary Alexander & Associates is examining trends in sexual abuse, specifically massage sex abuse, and the statistics are frightening.

  • In a 2017 report, 180 women alleged they'd been sexually assaulted at Massage Envy, a chain of massage therapy locations. 
  • A 2023 report showed 1 out of every 6 women, and 1 out of every 33 men reported some form of sexual assault every year.
  • In 2019, a chain of massage and spa locations installed "Attention Buttons" designed to allow a client or massage therapist to hit the button if inappropriate touching occurs. Installing them led to a 91% decrease in complaints compared to spots without the button. Meaning that the buttons are effective and women at massage locations in general are at serious risk without some way of getting help.

"What these statistics show over and over is that women in massage therapy situations are at serious risk," said massage abuse attorney Mary Alexander. "They are subjected to unwanted touching, inappropriate comments, sexual assault, rape and more. Some of the predators who commit these acts have records and the massage locations don't even do a background check. It's inexcusable!"

Mary is currently working with dozens of women who have survived some form of sexual misconduct at various massage therapy locations, including Massage Envy. She's also working on helping women do their best to protect themselves before it happens. 

"No woman deserves any form of sexual harassment or assault, but there are some ways women can protect themselves. Asking about Attention Buttons before booking an appointment, looking up complaints regarding a particular location, and even asking women on social media about the safest locations are all good ideas," added Mary.

Anyone who has survived massage sexual abuse can contact the firm today by calling 415-433-4440, or going to https://maryalexanderlaw.com/san-francisco-massage-abuse-lawyer/

About Mary Alexander & Associates

With more than $1 billion obtained for clients, including survivors of sexual abuse and harassment, the law firm of Mary Alexander & Associates is proud of its record and tradition of excellence. Call their San Francisco massage abuse lawyers at 415-433-4440 for a confidential case consultation.

Media Contact: 
Mary Alexander & Associates
415-433-4440 

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates

Also from this source

Father of Bella Vista Shooting Victim Files Lawsuit

Victims Outraged by Early Release of Convicted Child Molester, Chico Unified Middle School Spanish Teacher, Jennifer Smith

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.