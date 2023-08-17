Mary Alexander & Associates Announce Disturbing Trend in Massage Abuse Statistics

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to RAINN (the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network), someone in America is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds throughout San Francisco, the Bay Area and all of Northern California. Mary Alexander & Associates is examining trends in sexual abuse, specifically massage sex abuse, and the statistics are frightening.

In a 2017 report, 180 women alleged they'd been sexually assaulted at Massage Envy, a chain of massage therapy locations.

A 2023 report showed 1 out of every 6 women, and 1 out of every 33 men reported some form of sexual assault every year.

In 2019, a chain of massage and spa locations installed "Attention Buttons" designed to allow a client or massage therapist to hit the button if inappropriate touching occurs. Installing them led to a 91% decrease in complaints compared to spots without the button. Meaning that the buttons are effective and women at massage locations in general are at serious risk without some way of getting help.

"What these statistics show over and over is that women in massage therapy situations are at serious risk," said massage abuse attorney Mary Alexander. "They are subjected to unwanted touching, inappropriate comments, sexual assault, rape and more. Some of the predators who commit these acts have records and the massage locations don't even do a background check. It's inexcusable!"

Mary is currently working with dozens of women who have survived some form of sexual misconduct at various massage therapy locations, including Massage Envy. She's also working on helping women do their best to protect themselves before it happens.

"No woman deserves any form of sexual harassment or assault, but there are some ways women can protect themselves. Asking about Attention Buttons before booking an appointment, looking up complaints regarding a particular location, and even asking women on social media about the safest locations are all good ideas," added Mary.

