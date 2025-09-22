Mary Alexander Honored by the Daily Journal in their Top 100 Attorneys in California List

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco injury attorney Mary Alexander has made headlines lately, being honored as a Top 100 attorney in California by the Daily Journal. Over the last few months, she's received a number of honors, including:

Top 100 Attorneys in California by the Daily Journal

by the Daily Journal Top Women Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal

by the Daily Journal Honored by ABOTA for her service on the American Civil Trial Bar Roundtable

Honored at the National Crime Victim Bar Association with the Jerry O'Neill award

Mary's long track record of success as a personal injury attorney includes obtaining some of the largest and most impactful verdicts and settlements in the history of California. The recognition comes not just as a result of her work for clients, but for her service to the legal community as well.

Over the last 12 months, her work for clients includes:

Filing a lawsuit against the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara on behalf of a woman who was the victim of massage sexual abuse.

Filing a lawsuit against Element Massage on behalf of a woman who suffered massage sexual abuse.

Filing a wrongful death case one behalf of the family of a man killed by a garbage truck as he rode his bicycle to work.

Mary stands apart as one of the top attorneys in California, and she continues to demonstrate her skill in and out of the courtroom.

If you've been injured through no fault of your own, contact Mary Alexander today at 415-433-4440.

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates