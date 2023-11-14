Mary Aufdemberg of Daimler Trucks to present keynote address at Green Truck Summit during Work Truck Week® 2024

Fleet leaders and chassis OEMs also provide look to zero emissions future

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Aufdemberg, general manager of product strategy and market development for Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), will deliver the Green Truck Summit keynote address on March 5, 2024. Held as part of Work Truck Week® 2024, Green Truck Summit provides insights, solutions and resources in support of the work truck industry's drive toward achieving greater sustainability, productivity and efficiency. John Davis, creator, host and executive producer of MotorWeek, returns as emcee and will moderate two new panel discussions, one with fleet leaders at the forefront of advanced vehicle technology adoption and another with top chassis manufacturers.

Green Truck Summit offers intensive programs from industry experts, government representatives, fleets, and vehicle and equipment manufacturers focused on the evolution of the commercial vehicle landscape as the shift toward zero emissions continues to accelerate.

"While most of Work Truck Week is focused on commercial vehicles, equipment and technology available now, Green Truck Summit is all about what's happening in the future, exploring where the industry is moving and how we are getting there," explains Nikki Wilson, NTEA senior director of member services. "We're excited to welcome Mary Aufdemberg and all our panelists to share their vision of the industry's progress over the next five years."

Green Truck Summit is fuel agnostic and covers a wide range of advanced fuels, including electricity, propane, hydrogen fuel cell and biofuels, as well as technology that reduces emissions and improves fuel economy. It is designed to help even the smallest operations make informed decisions.

Aufdemberg is responsible for platform strategy, market development, brand management, marketing communications and marketing operations for DTNA's Freightliner and Western Star truck brands, as well as the company's proprietary parts brand, Detroit. She is an 18-year veteran of DTNA who has held progressive management positions with Daimler Truck Financial, Thomas Built Buses and Freightliner Trucks. She holds an MBA in international marketing and finance from DePaul University as well as a bachelor's in marketing from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.

Aufdemberg takes the Green Truck Summit main stage at 8:40 a.m. Her keynote is followed by Fueling the Future: Fleet Perspectives on Advanced Fuel Solutions at 9:40 a.m. In this general session, fleet leaders from DTE Energy; Cobb County, Georgia; and Bimbo Bakeries USA share their experiences and lessons learned across a variety of applications and fuel types so attendees can learn from their successes and challenges in identifying and implementing vehicle propulsion systems that meet their operational needs.

After that, representatives from GM Envolve, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Navistar share their insights into the evolving vehicle technology and fuel landscape, as well as strategic considerations for different applications in vehicle planning. This session, Chassis OEMs' Vision for Advanced Vehicle and Fuel Technology, explores what's on the horizon in the next five years and highlights the innovations, trends and technologies that will shape the commercial vehicle industry.

Following GTS Lunch, included with Green Truck Summit registration, Tim Campbell, managing director of Campbells Consultancy, provides a global perspective on advanced fuel solutions and potential effects on the North American market. In Advanced Fuels: Global Market Trends, he'll cover vehicle propulsion trends, forthcoming efficiency technologies, and regulatory and emissions mandates.

Starting at 1:50 p.m., Green Truck Summit registrants can choose from four sets of 30-minute breakout sessions on topics including EV charging impacts on the utility grid, natural gas fuel options, safety considerations for advanced fuel vehicles, getting started with hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, ePTO considerations and product updates from sponsoring companies.

Following the breakouts, all Green Truck Summit participants are invited to the Bringing It Home – Green Truck Association Closing Session at 4:30 p.m. During this wrap-up, current and past leaders of NTEA's Green Truck Association serve as the "voice of reason," highlighting key elements of the day's sessions and discussing issues affecting the work truck industry. Green Truck Summit concludes with a reception at 5 p.m.

In addition to a full day of programs on March 5, Green Truck Summit registration offers access to all Work Truck Week breakout sessions March 5–7, Work Truck Show exhibits, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, WTW Workforce Development Sessions March 6–7, lunch March 6–7 and on-demand educational materials after Work Truck Week 2024.

