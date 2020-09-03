Mary Beth Powers joins CMMB as President and CEO

In October of 2019, CMMB announced the planned retirement of Bruce Wilkinson, effective September 2020. The ensuing year provided ample time for a thorough and strategic search process for the organization's new CEO, Mary Beth Powers.

Ms. Powers comes to CMMB with over 30 years of increasing global health and philanthropy leadership experience. After receiving her Bachelor's degree in Foreign Service at Georgetown University, she began her career with Catholic Relief Services in Pakistan. Working to support the basic health needs of Afghan refugees convinced her to study public health, leading her to earn her Master's Degree at the University of Michigan. Ms. Powers then joined Save the Children where she worked on program design and evaluation in more than 25 countries, eventually leading to the establishment of a global campaign for newborn and child survival. Her experience as CEO at SeriousFun Children's Network deepened her skills in strategic planning, programmatic and technical support in the field, managing corporate and foundation partnerships, donor engagement and network building.

"Mary Beth's background in maternal and child health and extensive experience in international development work will enable her to build on a strong foundation and advance our mission to improve the healthcare services for the women, children and communities that we serve," said CMMB Board Chair, Sister Rosemary Moynihan. "We are thrilled as we embark on this new chapter in our mission of serving others."

"The spread of the COVID virus has brought desperately needed attention to the needs of low-resource countries and communities," continued Sister Moynihan. "We will build off this moment of global awakening to the injustice and indignity for those living without access to basic healthcare, safe water, sanitation, and hygiene."

CMMB (Catholic Medical Mission Board) provides long-term community-based medical, preventative, and development aid to women and children who are disproportionately affected by poverty and poor health. The work focuses on improving access to proper healthcare to the most vulnerable populations in targeted parts of Zambia, Kenya, South Sudan, Peru, and Haiti.

"Building health care that is accessible to all is critical for reducing the morbidity and mortality due to COVID-19 which is a tremendous risk right now, but these same services are needed in the long-term for addressing the many health challenges that the communities we serve face," said Ms. Powers.

With over 100 years of work on the ground, CMMB utilizes three pathways to providing care; through their Children and Mothers Partnerships (CHAMPS) program model, their Medical Donations Program (MDP), and Volunteer program. CMMB's CHAMPS program makes long-term commitments in communities, addressing the root causes that impede women and children from living healthier lives. The MDP program deployed medicines and medical supplies to over 39 countries last year alone. CMMB volunteer doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are supported with donated medical supplies to provide quality care in remote communities while building local capacity.

Leveraging the strength of their relationships with private donors and corporate and foundation partners, CMMB has raised nearly $1 million as part of their urgent response to limit the spread of COVID-19. They have distributed PPE, medicines and medical supplies to help health workers and communities in the developing world. The CMMB website, CMMB.org, provides detailed information on these response efforts.

