Mary Bridge Children's Hospital Reports an Alarming Number of Children Falling from Windows, Issues Safety Tips That Can Help Protect Kids This Summer

TACOMA, Wash., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This past spring Mary Bridge Children's Hospital treated 14 children who fell out of windows – a number that it would like to see go down even as temperatures go up.

"Young children are curious by nature and top-heavy by design, so you can imagine that an open window can be an invitation for trouble," said Erin Summa, Health Promotion Coordinator at Mary Bridge Children's. "Window screens can provide a false sense of security, as screens do not actually prevent window falls. They are designed to keep bugs out, not kids in."

Following are just a few simple steps that residents can take in making their homes more safe and secure from window falls:

Step #1: Limit window openings to four inches or less by adding a window stop device. If a window must be open more than four inches, use an operable window guard that can be removed by an adult in an emergency. Prioritize accessible windows on upper floors, especially those in the child's bedroom or play area.

Step #2: Keep furniture and other climbable objects away from windows.

Step #3: Teach children to not play near windows – but don't rely on them to remember that.

Step #4: Ask about window safety practices before your child visits another home.

About Mary Bridge Children's Hospital

Mary Bridge Children's Hospital & Health Network is a regional referral center for kids in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska and beyond. Founded in 1955, Mary Bridge Children's Hospital is the region's only children's hospital and state-designated Level II Pediatric Trauma Center for Western Washington. Located in Tacoma, WA, Mary Bridge specializes in advanced care for children, with a network of pediatric urgent care clinics, primary and regional specialty care clinics. Mary Bridge has been rated one of the nation's Top Children's Hospitals by The Leapfrog Group, one of only 13 children's hospitals awarded this distinction. Mary Bridge Children's is a part of MultiCare Health System, a not-for-profit health system based in Tacoma, Wash., with more than 17,000 employees and a comprehensive system of health including eight hospitals, primary care, urgent care and specialty services.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Dan Branley (206) 914-1231

dbranley@launchcmus.com

SOURCE Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital