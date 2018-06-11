GRASS VALLEY, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary C. Titus is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the Healthcare field in recognition of her role as Director of Home Health & CNO at St. Joseph Home Health.

Recognized for their wholehearted and compassionate approach to those they serve, St. Joseph Home Health is well-regarded for their work in the medical industry. Devoted to the health and wellness of their clients, St. Joseph Home Health is comprised of a network of devoted and compassionate individuals. With Dignity, Excellence, Service, and Justice at the forefront of the company's values, the agency embraces "embrace change to ensure quality person-focused care is rendered with responsible financial management, working together to make a difference one person at a time." To better serve the ever demanding needs of their clients, the agency specializes in home health, hospice, infusion pharmacy, nurse next door, and palliative home care. With its inception in 1988, St. Joseph's has committed its practice to the health and wellness of those they serve. Understanding the difficulty of the loss of a loved one, the agency provides bereavement support services including telephone counseling sessions, office sessions and more for those who have been assigned hospice.

With over thirty years of experience in the healthcare field, Mary C. Titus is well regarded for her outstanding contributions to the industry. Throughout her career, Titus has attained expertise within the areas of nursing, professional speaking and coaching for businesses and individuals, stress management, choices and passionate living. Board Certified expert in Trainings in NLP, TLT, Hypnosis, and Coaching, Titus has established herself as a prominent professional within the field.

Early in her professional career, Titus attained her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Palm Beach Atlantic College.

To further advance her professional career, Titus is distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the National Association of Professional Women.

When she is not working, Titus enjoys hiking, walking on the beach with her dogs, and traveling.

For more information, please visit https://www.stjosephhomehealth.org/our-services/hospice/grief-support-services/

