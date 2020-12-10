Mary Chris Jammet Joins the Boards of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Adams Natural Resources Fund

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO), two of the nation's oldest closed-end funds, announce the election of Mary Chris Jammet as an independent director of the Funds, effective December 10, 2020.

Ms. Jammet is a seasoned investment management professional and experienced corporate board member who brings more than 30 years of experience to Adams Funds. Currently a Principal with Bristol Partners, Ms. Jammet served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at global asset management firm Legg Mason, Inc. (now Franklin Templeton), where she was responsible for $20 billion in client assets before retiring in 2013. In 2014, Ms. Jammet was elected to the Board of Directors of MGM Resorts International (MGM). Ms. Jammet is an Audit Committee Financial Expert and, in July 2020, she received a CERT Certificate in Cybersecurity Oversight from Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute. Ms. Jammet is a former Corporate Director for Payless. She currently serves as an Advisor to Loyola University Maryland's Finance Department and is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, as well as the Women Corporate Directors Foundation. Ms. Jammet received her undergraduate degree in Finance from Towson University and her graduate degree in Finance from Loyola University Maryland.

"Mary Chris brings a wealth of experience in investment management to Adams Funds," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of the Funds. "We look forward to her insights and contributions."

"I am honored and excited to join the Boards of Directors for Adams Funds," said Ms. Jammet. "Adams Funds has two of the most well-respected closed-end funds in the market today. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a steward for these historic Funds and I look forward to working with the Boards and contributing to the Funds' growth and success."

###

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:

Lyn Walther

Director of Shareholder Communications

Adams Funds

410.752.5900 or 800.638.2479

[email protected]

SOURCE Adams Funds

Related Links

http://adamsfunds.com

