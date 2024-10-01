Mary Dowling Whiskey Company Introduces Winter Wheat Bourbon: A Toasted Barrel Masterpiece

Award-Winning Whiskey Brand Unveils Third Expression Inspired by the "Mother of Bourbon"

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Dowling Whiskey Company today announced the launch of Winter Wheat, an artisanal wheated bourbon aged in toasted barrels. Winter Wheat is the third addition to the brand's premier whiskey lineup, which pays homage to Mary Dowling's trailblazing spirit and enduring impact on bourbon craftsmanship—a legacy long obscured by the mists of time.

Mary Dowling Whiskey Company - Winter Wheat

Mary Dowling, dubbed the "Mother of Bourbon," was a formidable force in the pre-prohibition bourbon industry. Despite facing prejudice as a woman and an Irish Catholic, she became the sole proprietor of the Dowling distillery empire after her husband's passing, ascending to become one of the wealthiest women in the country. Mary's resilience was tested during Prohibition, as she navigated legal challenges and relocated her distillery to Juárez, Mexico. Long hidden in the shadows of history, Mary Dowling Whiskey Company is on a mission to share her untold story with the world through three exceptional whiskeys bearing her name.

The brand's newest expression, Winter Wheat, features a meticulously crafted recipe with a strain grown locally in Kentucky, that undergoes a transformative 4+ year aging process in #3 wood-fired, toasted and charred new American oak barrels. The special combination of a Wheated Mash Bill and aging in toasted barrels creates a whiskey with rich, layered complexity and a balanced profile. Fall-forward flavors of caramel, vanilla, roasted nuts and warm spices mingle seamlessly, offering a smooth and inviting experience with every sip. Winter Wheat is a strain traditionally associated with Kentucky's rich bourbon history, used by distillers in the region long ago for its accessibility, off season growth and distinct flavor profiles.

"With Winter Wheat, we continue to honor Mary Dowling's dedication to excellence and innovation in whiskey making," said Kaveh Zamanian, Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame whiskey maker and co-founder of Mary Dowling Whiskey Company. "By leveraging the complexity of our unique Wheated Mash Bill and the influence of toasted barrel aging, Winter Wheat Bourbon delivers a rich depth of flavor that sets it apart. This expression is not only a testament to Mary's instrumental role in keeping the Kentucky bourbon industry alive during Prohibition but is also a celebration of the artistry that defines our craft."

Winter Wheat unfurls a captivating bouquet of aroma, beginning with a harmonious blend of notes including ripe cherry, oak and hints of dark stone fruit that tantalize the senses, setting the stage for an exquisite tasting experience. With each sip, the palate is enveloped in a symphony of indulgent flavors, such as lush caramel, roasted nuts and golden honey that dance across the tongue. The journey culminates in a velvety smooth finish, adorned with delicate nuances of allspice, cinnamon and a whisper of black pepper.

Winter Wheat is available for pre-order online at www.marydowling.com and now available at select retailers in KY, MI, DC, MD, NJ, WI, IL, MN, OH, NY, TX, CA, LA, MA, FL, GA, IN and NV. Winter Wheat is 45.5 ABV (91 proof) and retails for $54.99.

To learn more about Mary Dowling Whiskey Company's latest offerings, alongside Mary's remarkable life and legacy, visit www.marydowling.com and follow @marydowlingwhiskey.

ABOUT MARY DOWLING WHISKEY COMPANY

Mary Dowling Whiskey Company is an award-winning bourbon brand on a mission to restore the legacy of Mary Dowling to its rightful place in American hearts, minds and glasses. Celebrating her pioneering spirit, the brand offers three exquisite whiskeys bearing her name:

Double Oak Barrel ($135) delivers a rich, layered complexity through an innovative aging process. Gold at SF World Spirits Competition 2024 and Gold at ASCOT Awards 2024.

delivers a rich, layered complexity through an innovative aging process. Gold at SF World Spirits Competition 2024 and Gold at ASCOT Awards 2024. Tequila Barrel ($75) introduces an adventurous twist, merging the boldness of whiskey with the vibrant notes of tequila. Silver at SF World Spirits Competition 2024 and Platinum at ASCOT Awards 2024.

introduces an adventurous twist, merging the boldness of whiskey with the vibrant notes of tequila. Silver at SF World Spirits Competition 2024 and Platinum at ASCOT Awards 2024. Winter Wheat ($54.99) offers a soft, elegant finish for those seeking a smooth and mellow experience.

Mary Dowling Whiskey Company was founded in 2023 by Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Whiskey Maker, Kaveh Zamanian. To learn more, visit www.marydowling.com.

