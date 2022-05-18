BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary E. Gilmer, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Surgeon in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work at Ortho Alabama Spine & Sports.

Mary E. Gilmer MD

With 15 years in the medical field, Mary E. Gilmer, MD, is a respected spine and sports injury physician specializing in foot and ankle surgery. Located at 52 Medical Park Drive East Suite 115, in Birmingham, AL, Dr. Gilmer treats patients at Ortho Alabama Spine & Sports. She started practicing at Ortho Alabama Spine & Sports in 2013 and was the first female Orthopedic Surgeon to join the facility.

Dr. Gilmer first attended Birmingham-Southern College in 2003, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She next completed courses at the University of Alabama, Birmingham School of Medicine in 2007, graduating with her Doctor of Medicine degree. To gain further experience, Dr. Gilmer completed an Orthopedic Surgery residency at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston from 2007 to 2012. Dr. Gilmer then took on a Foot and Ankle Surgery Fellowship in Orthopedic, Athletic, and Reconstructive Research, at the University of Texas Health Science Center between 2012 and 2013. Today, Dr. Gilmer is certified in Orthopedic Surgery through the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and licensed to practice in Texas and Alabama.

As a Spine and Sports Injury Specialist, Dr. Gilmer treats patients with surgical and nonsurgical care for the knee, foot, and ankle. She knows from personal experience how crucial it is to regain the ability to walk without pain or restore function in the limbs. She is passionate about helping her patients achieve a better quality of life through joint repairs and replacements and physical therapy.

Dr. Gilmer is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the American Medical Association, American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society, Medical Association of the State of Alabama, and Jefferson County Medical Society. She remains affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.

Awarded for her exceptional work, Dr. Gilmer was awarded Top Doctor in the Annual B-Metro Magazine and has had profile features in Regenerative Medicine Now, the Prestigious Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry. The Girl Scouts of America awarded her a Gold Award for her outstanding civic accomplishments.

In her local community, Dr. Gilmer is the Head Coach for the Mountain Brook Alabama Chapter of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. She has been coaching a middle school and high school bike racing team, Red Mountain Composite, since 2014. The doctor also remains actively involved with the Women's March, breast cancer events, and educational programs.

Dr. Gilmer's hobbies include competing in mountain bike races, kayaking, hiking, running races, playing Ultimate Frisbee, enjoying the outdoors, and spending quality time with her husband and family. Looking forward, she hopes to start a YouTube channel to connect with a larger audience and educate people about foot and ankle issues.

