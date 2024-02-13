Mary Eyre Joins Cornerstone Advisors to Head Up Mergers and Acquisitions Practice

News provided by

Cornerstone Advisors

13 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

Eyre's merger integration and transformation expertise enhances Cornerstone's M&A Advisory solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Advisors, a leading management and technology consultancy for banks, credit unions and fintech firms, announced today that Mary Eyre, an industry leader with experience working for the nation's top national and global banks and consulting companies, has joined the firm as managing director of its Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory practice.

Continue Reading
Mary Eyre | Cornerstone Advisors
Mary Eyre | Cornerstone Advisors

"With the recent uptick in M&A activity in the financial services industry, now is the perfect time to add a leader with Mary's impressive background to the Cornerstone team," said Scott Sommer, chief executive officer at Cornerstone Advisors. "Her broad experience in both the financial services and consulting arenas bolsters our existing M&A advisory services in a way that will further help our clients successfully navigate the complex challenges inherent in merger integrations and large business transformations."

Eyre comes to Cornerstone with executive-level expertise spanning all aspects of merger integrations, including technology governance, risk management, regulatory compliance, financial modeling, operational optimization and cultural alignment. She has led high-profile and highly complex mergers and multi-year transformations at Accenture, KPMG, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and eBay/PayPal.

"After a lull, activity in the M&A space is picking up again," Eyre said. "Banks and credit unions will be looking for the type of specialized solutions Cornerstone can deliver, and I am excited to put my expertise to work helping them identify and capitalize on strategic, innovative opportunities for growth and success." 

About Cornerstone Advisors
For more than 20 years, Cornerstone Advisors has delivered gritty insights, bold strategies and data-driven solutions to build smarter banks, credit unions and fintechs. From technology system selection and implementation to contract negotiations, performance improvement programs, strategic planning, merger integration, and advisory services, Cornerstone combines its expertise with proprietary data to help financial institutions thrive in today's challenging environment. For more information, visit www.crnrstone.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Cate Pitts, Editorial Director
Cornerstone Advisors
372911@email4pr.com
(480) 425-5203

SOURCE Cornerstone Advisors

