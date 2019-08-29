Mary Fratto Rowe Joins Yext as Chief Customer Officer

"We are so excited to welcome Mary Fratto Rowe, my former colleague at Salesforce, to Yext as our new Chief Customer Officer. I worked with Mary for more than a decade, and have seen Mary's incredible impact on customer success organizations firsthand," said Jim Steele, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Yext. "Her unparalleled leadership will be key to our growth as businesses everywhere use Yext to provide brand-verified answers in search."

"Yext is at the forefront of a new era in search that will transform how businesses reach their customers online," said Mary Fratto Rowe. "I couldn't have joined Yext at a more exciting time, and I'm looking forward to helping Yext's customers get the maximum value out of the platform to serve consumers with perfect answers everywhere."

Rowe joins Yext from Salesforce, where she was pivotal in developing and growing customer account management, pre-sales activities, and delivery of advisory and consulting services. She held customer success leadership roles such as Senior Vice President of Customer Success, Head of Americas' Professional Services, and Regional Customer Success Lead for Americas' Large Enterprise, Public Sector, Higher Education, and Nonprofits. During her more than 13 years at Salesforce, Rowe oversaw more than 1,300 people and more than 1,000 customer implementations globally and worked directly with the company's largest and most complex customers. She also led the Advisory Services division of the Salesforce Success Cloud, advising customers on the most strategic solutions for their businesses.

Prior to her time at Salesforce, Rowe was the Technology Executive for Bank of America's Private Bank, and worked at Accenture for nearly 17 years, most recently as a Partner in the Financial Services industry group.

Rowe holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question. And consumers expect answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT) puts businesses in control of their facts online with brand-verified answers in search. By serving accurate, consistent, brand-verified answers to consumer questions, Yext delivers authoritative information straight from the source — the business itself — no matter where or how customers are searching. Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar Land Rover, and businesses around the globe use the Yext platform to capture consumer intent and drive digital discovery, engagement, and revenue — all from a single source of truth. Yext's mission is to provide perfect answers everywhere.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

