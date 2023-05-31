Mary Furlong & Associates and the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP® Announce Finalists of Social Connection Pitch Competition at 20th Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit

Six Startups Will Compete for $10,000 Prize for Tech Solutions Advancing Connections for Older Adults to Reduce Social Isolation and Increase Engagement

LAFAYETTE, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) and the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP® today announced the six finalists in a competition for startups developing tech solutions that reduce social isolation, advance engagement and connection so everyone thrives as they age. The finalists will participate in the pitch competition, which will take place during the 20th annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit, June 14-15.

"We are excited to hear these startup finalists pitch in this competition," said Amy Shroads, Director of Startup Programming at the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP. "At the AgeTech Collaborative, we are focused on finding tech solutions that make aging easier for everyone. We understand the negative health effects of loneliness and isolation that have been shown to be potentially as dangerous as chronic disease. We are committed to finding tech solutions that get ahead of this growing problem."

The finalists are:

Helpful Village, Manuel Acevedo , CEO

, CEO Ophelia Labs , Eben Pingree , Co-Founder

, , Co-Founder Romie Health, Kailin Xu , Founder & CEO

, Founder & CEO Bream, Ryan Reid , Founder & CEO

, Founder & CEO Momentr, Tony Wilson , Co-Founder & CEO

, Co-Founder & CEO Hively, Angela Gu , Co-Founder

"This is one of the proudest moments in our 20-year collaboration with AARP," noted Mary Furlong, founder and CEO of MFA and producer of the longest running conference focused on the longevity economy. "This initiative comes at a critical time in the movement to mend our social fabric of our communities and our society. The national focus on social isolation will drive investments from both the venture and non-profit sectors. We look forward to continuing to support thought leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and incubators in bring solutions to the $8.3 trillion longevity market and changing the way we age."

The competition will take place on June 14 at the Claremont Hotel & Spa in Berkeley, California. For more information on the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit, please go to www.boomerventuresummit.com

About Mary Furlong Associates

Founded in 2003 Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) is a concierge consulting firm specializing in the $8.3 trillion longevity market. A successful serial entrepreneur raising over $200M in corporate sponsorship and venture financing for companies, Mary Furlong founded SeniorNet.org and ThirdAge Media prior to creating MFA in 2003. Mary is an adviser to numerous startup companies and serves as the Dean's Executive Professor of Entrepreneurship at the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University. Learn more at maryfurlong.com .

About AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP®

AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP® is an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances so that everyone can choose how they live as they age. AARP's decades of exclusive longevity insights, the breakthrough collaborative ecosystem and community of innovators positions the AgeTech Collaborative to lead the future of AgeTech.

