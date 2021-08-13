Mary Furlong and Associates Announces the $10,000 Business Plan Competition Winner From the 18th Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit

LAFAYETTE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) announces its annual $10,000 Business Plan Competition winner, Dr. Sandra Saldana, CEO of Alva Health.

This competition has been a part of the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit for the past 18 years. This year more than 40 applicants submitted their business plans for the opportunity to win the prize money and pitch at the Thrive Center. These applicants consisted of startups with solutions to address health and well-being in the areas of telehealth, telefitness, and mental health.

Alva Health focuses on real-time stroke detection that is wearable for older Americans living with high stroke risk. According to the CDC, more than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke each year, with more frequent occurrences among older adults. Stroke can lead to disabilities and immobilities and is known as one of the leading causes of death for Americans. Alva Health supports older adults in maintaining their ability to live independently by bringing peace of mind to them and their families through timely stroke detection. You can learn more on their website https://www.alva-health.com .

Business Plan Competition judges came from a variety of backgrounds and brought different perspectives. One of them, Christine Brocato from CommonSpirit Health, shared, "I've been attending the What's Next Longevity Conference for several years. The Business Plan competition is my favorite part of the conference. As a judge, I'm thrilled for this year's winner, Alva Health. Stroke prevention has been a public health focus for decades but we have lacked the technology and innovation to really make an impact at scale. I think what Sandra and her team is developing has the potential to truly make an impact in stroke prevention across the country."

