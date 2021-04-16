Mary Furlong and Associates What's Next Longevity Business Academy Introduces Virtual Learning Program: Spring Programming to Focus on Growth Strategies for Longevity Market

LAFAYETTE, Calif., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What could one hour a week this spring mean for your longevity focused business or investments? The second annual What's Next Longevity Business Academy, a virtual learning program featuring presentations by longevity thought leaders, announced its Spring 2021 curriculum theme, "How Resilience Can Fuel Growth Strategies in the Longevity Market." With eight weekly 60-minute sessions, the program, running from April 20–June 8, 2021, also provides access to Business Boot Camps. These 15-minute presentations, similar to TED Talks, are presented by experts on key skill-building topics designed to raise the bar on core business capabilities.

The April 20 opening session, "The American Rescue Plan: What Seniors, Caregivers and Investors Should Know," features Washington, D.C. insiders such as Bob Blancato, President of Matz, Blancato & Associates; Sandy Markwood, CEO of the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging; Edwin Walker, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aging, Administration for Community Living; along with Lisa Taylor, CEO of iN2L and James Hamilton, CEO of VitalTech. This roundtable discussion will focus on implications and opportunities created by the Biden Administration's policies and programs.

The Academy's lead sponsor, AARP Innovation Labs, will present two sessions designed for entrepreneurs: "Piloting: How to Prepare, What to Expect, and Markers of Success and Failure" and "The Strategic Pivot: Knowing When to Change Course." The Business Boot Camps, which will run alongside the Academy programs, will feature capability-building topics such as "Protecting Your IP and Other Legal Imperatives," "Creating a Thought-Leadership Plan," "Understanding the Investor Ecosystem 101," "How to Work with Aging 2.0 Chapters Internationally," "Media Training – How to Be Camera-Ready," and more.

"Our goal with the Academy was to combine insights with instruction by bringing in expert guest lecturers in the age 50+ market to present business practices, lessons learned and future direction for the longevity market in a collaborative, master-class forum format," said Mary Furlong, President of Mary Furlong & Associates.

The What's Next Longevity Business Academy is sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs, Ageless Innovation, CareLinx, Caregiving Club, Home Instead, iN2L, Nationwide and VitalTech. See the full agenda of sessions and learning objectives and register for the $99 Academy at https://www.maryfurlong.com/academy/.

