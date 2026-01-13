Mary Giuliani Launches STORIED Presents, a New Event Series at Historic Chelsea Venue

Welcoming the Greatest of New York Storytellers Debuting with Murray Hill Bingo Benefiting God's Love We Deliver

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three time author, entrepreneur, and lifestyle expert Mary Giuliani debuts a new way for New Yorkers to come together to share stories and laughter with the launch of STORIED Presents, a cultural and community driven programming series hosted at her newly opened West Chelsea venue, STORIED. The event series will feature the greatest storytellers New York has ever seen, from intimate conversations, joyful happenings, and one-of-a-kind cultural moments, all in support of causes that serve the city.

The inaugural event, STORIED Presents: Murray Hill & Friends Bingo Benefit Night takes place on January 22nd, 2026 and benefits God's Love We Deliver, the New York City nonprofit that improves the health and well-being of New Yorkers affected by life-altering illnesses. Hosted by the beloved performer, drag king, comedian, actor, and television host Murray Hill (aka Mr. Showbiz), the evening will offer a fun filled bingo night with a grand prize weekend stay at Woodstock Way Hotel, music by DJ Uncle Mike, and MGCE's signature mini bites and drink pairings.

"As for Murray Hill Bingo and God's Love We Deliver as STORIED Presents debut event, it seemed like an obvious choice," says Mary, Founder of MGCE and STORIED. "God's Love We Deliver is our perfect first partner, as its mission is so aligned with all Murray and I stand for. Feed those in need, God's Love does it with food, Murray does it with laughter and I'm hoping STORIED does it with a little of both."

Designed as a gathering for artists, creatives, and community, STORIED Presents reflects Mary's belief that New York's greatest magic happens when people come together with generosity, humor, and purpose. The event series will gather New Yorkers at STORIED, a landmarked building in the West Chelsea Historic District, originally home to one of the city's first taxi garages in the early 1900s. In a later chapter, it became legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz's home and studio, housed the Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, and Chelsea Factory, a performance and incubation space. Owned by Vornado Realty Trust, the 8,000 square foot venue is now exclusively operated by Mary who has reimagined the space as both a premier event venue and a cultural destination, one that honors its past while creating space for new stories to unfold.

"When we opened the doors to STORIED last fall, the most important thing for me was to make sure we launched our STORIED Presents series with an event that brings all the things about our incredible city together," said Mary. "Murray and I feel grateful that with age comes wisdom and if you're lucky, a healthy dose of humility and it's our pleasure to provide opportunity, laughter and hope to those who could use a little right now, even for one night."

The launch of STORIED Presents comes during a landmark year for Mary, who is also preparing for the upcoming television adaptation of her memoir Tiny Hot Dogs, and celebrating twenty (almost 21) years of MGCE. Together, MGCE and STORIED represent Mary's enduring philosophy: simple is special, exclusive should always be inclusive, and hospitality at its best is an act of generosity.

Future STORIED Presents will include conversations, performances, and gatherings with influential voices across food, art, photography, and culture.

Event Details

What: STORIED Presents: Murray Hill & Friends Bingo Benefit Night

When: Thursday, January 22nd, 2026

Doors open at 6:00 pm

Bingo starts at 6:30 pm

After party with DJ Uncle Mike at 8:00 pm

Where: STORIED, 547 West 26th Street, New York, NY, 10001

Benefiting: God's Love We Deliver

For Tickets: Purchase here

For more information, visit www.storied.nyc or follow @storied.nyc.

About Mary Giuliani:

Three-time author Mary Giuliani ("How To Lose Friend and Influence No One," "The Cocktail Party: Eat, Drink, Play, Recover" and "Tiny Hot Dogs: A Memoir in Small Bites") is a lifestyle expert and Founder & CEO of Mary Giuliani Catering & Events (MGCE). Mary is a born food and beverage storyteller who has created parties for the crème de la crème of the art, fashion, and entertainment sets for over 20 years. Mary founded her catering company (MGCE) in 2005, whose clientele has included the likes of Bradley Cooper, Jimmy Fallon, and Jerry & Jessica Seinfeld as well as global companies, including Netflix, HBO, Google, and Condé Nast.

In addition to founding MGCE in 2005, Mary has appeared on The Barefoot Contessa, Billions, The Barefoot Contessa, The Today Show, and Good Morning America. She served as the in-house "party expert" on the Rachael Ray Show for almost 10 years.

www.marygiuliani.com

www.marygiulianiauthor.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE STORIED