"MARY JANES: THE WOMEN OF WEED," the award-winning documentary about women leading the cannabis industry, debuts in San Jose

Film Director/Producer Windy Borman explores how marijuana is the first new industry to emerge in the 21st century led by women. By looking at the intersection of gender parity, social justice and environmental sustainability, Borman explores how cannabis is not only an industry, but also a movement of dedicated and pioneering women she calls "Puffragettes™" (as in Pot + Suffragette).

"This is a ground floor opportunity to make connections and collaborate to create technology applications for a new and fast-growing industry," said WITI's Chairwoman and Founder Carolyn Leighton. "The Cannabis Business and Technology Symposium vividly demonstrates the leadership roles women are playing in this burgeoning industry, and how they are shaping the technologies that support its growth. We expect this event to drive networking opportunities for business, education and research, and we're excited to offer it to our Women in Technology Summit attendees."

"From farms to labs to dispensaries and beyond, the film sheds light on the female researchers and entrepreneurs blazing a trail in today's legal cannabis industry. Through interviews with scientists, doctors, lawyers, activists, growers and bakers, I learned cannabis is not only an industry, but also a movement of dedicated, pioneering women," says director Windy Borman.

"Mary Janes: The Women of Weed" explores the movement to end marijuana prohibition and Borman's own assumptions about the plant. Through a series of empowering and educational interviews with the industry's "Women of Weed," Windy's own assumptions are transformed as she discovers cannabis liberation intersects with the most urgent social justice issues of our time. She learns how this green revolution has big effects on environmental sustainability, ending the War on Drugs and the Prison-Industrial Complex, and the destructive domination of Big Pharma.

Women are changing the face of today's fastest growing industry - cannabis. Join the Cannabis Business and Technology Symposium, hosted by Women in Technology Summit as we discover how they're also changing the world.

"Mary Jane: The Women of Weed"

Women in Technology Summit

About MARY JANES: THE WOMEN OF WEED:

About Producer / Writer / Director Windy Borman

Windy Borman, MST, is a multi-award-winning film Director and Producer, as well as the founder of DVA Productions. Her recent projects include directing and producing the 10-time award-winning film, "The Eyes of Thailand" (narrated by Ashley Judd), and producing "The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia", which premiered at Sundance and on HBO. Other credits include producing performances for Dr. Maya Angelou and Margaret Cho, directing "The Vagina Monologues," and writing for Kindland, Takepart.com and Indiewire: Women and Hollywood.

About WITI:

Founded in 1989 by Carolyn Leighton, WITI (Women in Technology International) is a leading worldwide authority on women in business and technology. For nearly 30 years, WITI has consistently been a clear voice advocating women's contributions to the tech industry, inspiring them to pursue STEM careers and actively working with corporate partners to create a culture of equality. To learn more, please visit http://www.witi.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook:

