Mary Jean Anderson Honored with San Diego Business Journal's Lifetime Achievement Award

According to Huntley Paton, Publisher of the San Diego Business Journal, "Mary Jean Anderson stands out as one of San Diego's most intriguing – and under-recognized – entrepreneurs. Anytime a company lasts 40 years, that's noteworthy. If the founder has been along for the ride the entire time, that's special. And when the owner is a woman in a famously male-dominated industry, now you really have our attention and respect."

"Anderson Plumbing hasn't just survived, it has become one of the city's best-known companies, iconic really. And Mary Jean Anderson clearly is the biggest reason why. We were very proud to recognize her with our Lifetime Achievement Award at our Most-Admired CEOs event. The history of the company speaks for itself, but we especially like the fact that Ms. Anderson continues to write new chapters of the success story. Hopefully she will continue to do so for a long time. She's a great example of the CEOs who make San Diego such a special place to do business," added Paton.

"Quite honestly, I am blown away and completely humbled by this recognition. 40 years ago we started this company with the hopes of providing for our little family. Who knew what would transpire and that the San Diego Business Journal would ultimately choose to recognize those efforts with a Lifetime Achievement Award? It's incredible and I am so grateful," said Mary Jean Anderson.

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air is currently celebrating its 40th Anniversary in business and has served more than 500,000 San Diego residential and commercial customers. Services include plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewer and drains, pipe lining, water filtration, indoor air quality and more including 24-hour emergency service. Visit andersonpha.com for more info.

Contact:

Mary Jean Anderson

mj@andersonpha.com

619.726.6304

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mary-jean-anderson-honored-with-san-diego-business-journals-lifetime-achievement-award-300670995.html

SOURCE Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air

Related Links

http://www.andersonpha.com

