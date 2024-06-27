Mary Jones Announces HD-9 Shooters, Expands Iconic Taste to New Beverage Format

Jones Soda's Crossover HD-9 Brand Meets Consumer Demand for Mini Drinks, Broadens Footprint in Growing New Category

SEATTLE, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ), the original craft soda known for its great taste, unconventional flavors and iconic brand, today announced Mary Jones Hemp Delta-9 (HD-9) Shooters. The new product joins the brand's highly popular HD-9 craft sodas and gummies, featuring the same pure cane sugar formulation and classic taste of Jones Soda, adapted for HD-9.

Credit: Mary Jones

Mary Jones HD-9 Shooters continue Jones Soda's transition from a soda company to a high-growth beverage company. The product taps into the hot consumer trend of small serving portable beverage formats, similar to a shot. It is two ounces of Jones' favorite taste with 10MG of HD-9, available in the brand's award-winning Berry Lemonade as well as Green Apple, MF Grape, and Orange & Cream.

HD-9 Shooters are a perfect shot of low-dose HD-9 for parties, events or gifts, ready for partying any time and ideal for keeping in your pocket or handbag for your next social occasion.

"Jones Soda has been a market leader in product innovation for more than two decades with our mainline craft sodas. We blazed new trails again in 2022 with Mary Jones cannabis, the first non-alcoholic crossover cannabis beverage brand, and now with Mary Jones HD-9 we are gaining a national presence in the broad retail market," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "It's an understanding of today's modern consumer, who oscillates between beverage formats as the occasion fits. Mary Jones HD-9 Shooters meet the demand as consumers are seeking non-alcohol alternatives."

Mary Jones new HD-9 products have been met with incredible reception from the broader consumer base as well as traditional and cannabis retailers. The products are powered by Jones Soda's longtime reputation for flavor innovation, along with its unmatched brand persona, cult following and market-leading product innovation.

Mary Jones HD9 Shooters are available in brick-and-mortar stores, including liquor stores, smoke and tobacco retailers, grocery stores and more. The new products are also available online at GoMaryJones.com .

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com , www.myjones.com , or https://gomaryjones.com

SOURCE Mary Jones